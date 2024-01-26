Brock Lesnar No Longer Part Of WWE’s Royal Rumble 2024 Plans?

Brock Lesnar is one of the rarest talents in the WWE who gets to choose his own schedule in the company and it’s been an extremely light one since his return to the company in 2012. For an exceptional occasion this year, he worked five back-to-back pay-per-views and then Summerslam but that marked the end of his 2023 stint, overall.

According to previous reports from PWInsider, Brock Lesnar was scheduled to return at Royal Rumble 2024, which will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on January 27. In changed circumstances, he has reportedly been pulled off the card of the show after recent allegations came against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and himself.

According to what was reported in The Wall Street Journal, a lawsuit alleged that in July 2021, McMahon instructed former WWE employee Janel Grant to create personalized sexual content for a WWE superstar, described as both a UFC fighter and a WWE talent. While Brock Lesnar’s name was never mentioned, it was identified by the source to be the former ten-time WWE Champion, and McMahon allegedly shared explicit photos with him.

Brock Lesnar removed from WWE’s Royal Rumble creative plans

ProWrestlingScoops reported as a consequence that WWE’s creative team has been told to stop coming up with creative plans for Brock Lesnar. They are also looking for his replacement where he could be part of the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Just a few days ago a report from Fightful Select informed that discussions were on about the return of The Beast Incarnate to WWE television. As he wasn’t there on the Raw go-home episode of Royal Rumble, he was considered to resurface on the PLE, itself but the updated reports confirm that he is not in the plans.

Brock Lesnar was last seen on WWE programming at SummerSlam 2023. On that night he featured in the final match of his trilogy with Cody Rhodes and came up short. After the match, the former WWE Champion turned babyface, raised Cody’s hand and hugged him in a segment that fueled up retirement rumors. But it appeared to be just a way to go into a hiatus for the rest of the year.