Brock Lesnar Snubbed Former Champion From His 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Win?

Brock Lesnar is a one-of-a-kind athlete in the sports entertainment industry who just keeps on delivering with each of his appearances. The marquee name hasn’t been seen on WWE programming for a while now and there are speculations that he could be resurfacing in time for Royal Rumble 2024.

Two years ago, Brock Lesnar won the Men’s Royal Rumble Match to cement his spotlight at the Wrestlemania 38 main event something that he wasn’t creatively set to win, initially. During his live session with Signed By Superstars, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle claimed that he was the originally scheduled star to win the Men’s Royal Rumble 2022 match.

Riddle also went on to claim that it was Brock Lesnar (the winner of the Men’s Royal Rumble 2022) who changed the plans,

“I was told at one point I was going to win the Rumble and then Bobby Lashley beat Brock Lesnar, hit him with the belt. Brock came in, didn’t want to do business with everybody and said he was winning. Nobody stood up to him. I didn’t either.”

Brock Lesnar squashed Riddle during their in-ring encounters

Speaking of Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle, these two had a history in the WWE. Backstage at Royal Rumble 2020, it was The Beast who confronted Riddle regarding his wanting to retire in multiple interviews and made it clear that he’ll never work with him. The two eventually met in the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match where Riddle jumped on the former WWE Champion, which resulted in him getting thrown out of the ring.

In the Elimination Chamber 2022 matchup for the WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar did have a face-off with everyone before entering his pod, except Riddle for Riddle. Then when the two did meet in the ring, Riddle was pinned straight up after getting hit with an F-5.

According to reports from PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is now scheduled to return at Royal Rumble 2024, which will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on January 27. No update is there on what he would do at the PLE but his TV return is yet to be officially announced. If the return gets postponed then he should be back in time for either Elimination Chamber or Wrestlemania 40.