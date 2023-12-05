Brock Lesnar Was Planned To F5 WWE Star Off Smackdown First Through The Stage

Brock Lesnar has been treated as the biggest box office attraction in the WWE who demands huge payday from the company for each of his appearances. Since coming back to the WWE in 2012, he’s been used as the marquee attraction like no one else in the past decade or so, and in return, the company benefitted from selling out several PLEs or weekly TV tapings in the past.

Even when Brock Lesnar entered the WWE for the very first time, he was treated as a special talent who did pull off some unthinkable stunts. Touted as the “Next Big thing”, he was pushed to the moon to become the youngest WWE Champion ever.

The initial WWE stint for Brock Lesnar lasted from 2002 to 2004, and one of his memorable feuds occurred with Zach Gowen, someone who also shared a storyline history with his wife Sable. In a recent interview, Gowen went on to reveal a jaw-dropping stunt that was originally planned with The Conqueror but things around these never materialized.

On the September 4, 2003, episode of SmackDown, Brock Lesnar shoved Gowen down a flight of stairs in a backstage segment considered one of the hardcore moments. Just a month before that, Gowen also suffered a nasty cut on the face right in front of his mother at ringside, courtesy of the dominant WWE performer.

Speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Gowen revealed that the wheelchair moment could’ve been bigger as it was initially planned to be an F5 spot,

“So the wheelchair spot, that wasn’t a wheelchair spot to begin with. The original idea, I don’t know if we’ve talked about this, the original idea was for Brock Lesnar to F-5 me off of the SmackDown fist through the stage. That was the original idea.”

Reason Brock Lesnar didn’t F5 Zach Gowen off the Smackdown fist

With the Ruthless Aggression Era approaching closer, WWE was best known for its high-risk stunts, back then. Superstars will often put up daredevil stunts to entertain the audience. Gowen was excited to join the league but WWE’s creative team didn’t find a believable reason for Brock Lesnar and Gowen to reach the top of Smackdown first in the first place and that stunt was taken off the card,

“Brock Lesnar was going to toss me off this bad boy and I was gonna go through the stage,” Gowen revealed. “That was the plan for like two or three weeks, but we had to pivot, so to speak, to the wheelchair spot down the stairs because creatively, we couldn’t figure out a plausible way for me and Brock Lesnar to be on top of the fist.”