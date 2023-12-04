“Ronda Rousey Just Got Sent To A Company Lesser Than Us,” Top WWE Star Claims

Shayna Baszler was the admitted reason that Ronda Rousey arrived at the WWE scene in the first place, almost five years ago. Then a loss at the hands of the Queen of Spades also rightly called off her WWE career, this summer. Now there are rumors that she might just continue to pursue her pro-wrestling career in another company which allowed Baszler’s Monday Night Raw rival to take a shot at her.

It was during Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Unreal event that Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir squared off against ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Billie Starkz in a tag team match. However, that wasn’t her only appearance as she made her debut in ROH shortly after that match which also presented her backstage at the AEW locker room. This led to rumors that AEW could be trying to sign her into a contract.

WWE Star Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey And CM Punk Salaries Revealed For UFC

Nia Jax takes blatant shots at Ronda Rousey leaving WWE

Whether or not, the former UFC Star joins the wrestling promotion owned by Tony Khan, the fact that she showed up for a one-off night, didn’t go along well with Nia Jax. During an interview with Q105, the behemoth gave credit to Shayna for sending Ronda Rousey to a “lesser company” than WWE,

“She is a great expert at her Judo moves, she is a former UFC fighter. She did take out Ronda Rousey. Ronda Rousey just got sent to a whole other company lesser than us. Shayna does get credit for that.

Being so close to her and knowing her every move, I definitely have some good counters. I’m a lot stronger than her. A lot more powerful. I think I’ll be okay.”

Ronda Rousey Seemingly Confirms Her Retirement From The WWE

For those who don’t know, Nia Jax will take on Shayna Baszler on this week’s episode of Raw. The two had been former tag team partners where they won the tag team titles on two separate occasions during WWE pandemic ThunderDome era.

Plus, Ronda Rousey’s second televised match ever in WWE also happened to be against Nia Jax at the Money in the Bank 2018 premium live event. It was contested for Nia’s Raw Women’s Championship. The match ended with Alexa Bliss cashing in the Women’s Money in the Bank contract on the same night she captured it and thereby won the title.