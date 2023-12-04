John Cena Rumored To Face Interesting Opponent At WWE Wrestlemania 40

John Cena was back in the WWE for a two-month timespan in the late summer and he’s since gone back to Hollywood. For all these years, he had only been part of one Saudi Arabia event since WWE’s partnership with the country’s sports authority began in 2018. Due to some controversial circumstances, the franchise player of the WWE decided not to be a part of the Wrestlemania-esque shows that take place twice a year by the WWE.

But things changed in 2023 as John Cena went back to the country for the massive Crown Jewel event that went down in October. On that night, he wanted to end his losing streak in WWE PLE matches in solo outings which had lasted for almost five years. Unfortunately, Solo Sikoa still defeated him after hitting him with ten Samoan Spikes which essentially hinted at a career-end.

Royal Rumble 2024: Update On Roman Reigns’ Opponent At WWE PLE

It was at the same Crown Jewel event that celebrity Logan Paul won his first-ever title in WWE when he defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship.

Now, The Wrestling Blog is reporting that WWE Officials have an interesting option discussed around him for the biggest event of the year. A match between Logan Paul and John Cena at WrestleMania 40 is reportedly in the pipeline with Logan walking into the biggest 2024 PLE as the reigning US Champion.

Royal Rumble 2024 To Feature Top WWE Superstar’s Return In January

John Cena vs. Logan Paul was removed from Wrestlemania 39 card

It should be noted that Logan originally asked Triple H to book him in a match against the WWE Legend on his 28th birthday at WrestleMania 39 – Night One. However, that request wasn’t approved as John Cena was booked to face Austin Theory for the US Championship on that night. As for Logan, he did have a match on that night as he went on to face Seth Rollins.

CM Punk Vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: Latest Negative Update On Dream WWE Match

The report also noted that none of the plans for Wrestlemania 40 are locked in, as previous reports also claimed that WWE has also discussed a match between Logan Paul and LA Knight for the US Title at WrestleMania 40. WWE Officials do believe that this feud will give Knight a lot of mainstream media exposure and his star power will also increase if he can secure a win over Logan.

Coming back to John Cena, his retirement has lately been discussed since his loss to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel but that’s not the reality. Rather, A Wrestlemania comeback for a one-off appearance is reportedly on the card.