It’s been more than a couple of years that we have seen Carmella on WWE programming in action and the timeline is unclear at this point when she would next be available for making a comeback. She’s reportedly been dealing with a damaged nerve for a long time that has recently been touted by her as the first major injury of her WWE career that led her to a long-standing setback.

Carmella recently spoke with Bayley on an Instagram Live session and gave an update on her condition. She’s still dealing with a drop-foot condition that led her to a herniated disc and she can only hope to recover fully from it to make a return to in-ring action. Touting that this is the longest hiatus that’s forcefully been created, she sounded off on the slow-down process.

“Honestly, it forced me to slow down. I never really had a break from WWE other than maybe two or three months when we were first in the pandemic, I wasn’t on TV but other than that, I never really had a break. It was just go, go, go for 10 straight years so I feel like this made me slow down and just appreciate the little things in life,” Carmella stated.

Carmella has been sidelined from action since becoming a mother

It was in November 2023 that Carmella and her husband, WWE commentator Corey Graves, welcomed their first child, Dimitri. Reflecting on this happening, she admitted this being a monumental life change that caused her to experience the best phase of her life which is far superior to being a WWE Superstar.

Carmella first started with the WWE with a tryout in 2010 but ended up moving to Los Angeles and working as a Laker Girl and a New England Patriots cheerleader. She was officially signed with the company in 2013. In addition to wrestling with the company, she also grabbed other roles on reality TV series like Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Corey & Carmella.

The New Jersey native won the Smackdown Women’s Title in 2018 by cashing in the inaugural Women’s Money in the Bank contract, which remains her best accolade. She also won the WWE Women’s Tag Titles with Zelina Vega in 2021.