It’s been months that the WWE Universe has been speculating about the return of Becky Lynch in the fold to shake things up. Now that WWE Raw’s Netflix debut and Royal Rumble are almost on the horizon, they can feel that the anticipated moment will seemingly happen in the WWE. Reports also affirm that this comeback will change things drastically in the female roster.

Proving the earlier speculations true, Becky Lynch was spotted at the Netflix event that took place at the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, California in December. The event was covered by Deadline, and the former WWE Women’s Champion appeared to be one of the attendees as a representative of the WWE. It essentially affirmed that she was back on board with the company with a new contract.

Carmella Hopeful On Making WWE Comeback From “The First Major Injury”

While there’s no confirmed update on WWE’s part regarding a new deal with the former women’s champion, they do have suitable plans sketched for her TV return. While WWE continues to stay tight-lipped about her future, sources for WrestleVotes indicated that this particular return will play a pivotal role in the plans for WrestleMania season.

“Sources confirm Becky Lynch’s impending return will factor heavily into high-level WrestleMania plans as the road to Las Vegas begins.”

WWE Star Becky Lynch To Feature In Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Role

Becky Lynch is reportedly coming back to the WWE with a new gimmick

According to a previous update by PWNexus, Becky Lynch is currently planning her next creative steps in WWE. The exact update regarding the change wasn’t revealed, but it was further added that she might be moving away from THE MAN gimmick, the one she’s been using as part of her babyface character from last year’s summer.

The debut WWE Monday Night Raw episode on Netflix is slated for Monday, January 6, at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California and if the previous reports are to be believed, then Becky Lynch will be a part of the historic show to join the mix on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

The last time we saw Becky Lynch on television was seven months ago. She has been absent from WWE programming since June 1, the day her contract expired shortly after she dropped the Women’s World Title to Liv Morgan in late May.