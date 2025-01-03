It’s been almost a couple of years since we’ve last seen Alexa Bliss inside the squared circle for the WWE. Given the star power that she’s been over her heyday with the WWE, fans have been wanting her to resurface on TV to shake things up in the women’s division although it’s yet to happen. Most recently, a circumstance has occurred teasing the same by the superstar herself and the fans have reacted.

Last night, Alexa Bliss sent Twitter-verse into a frenzy after posting a stunning photo of herself without any caption. The WWE Universe took this as a potential hint at her return with the Royal Rumble coming up and they took to the comment section with pleas for her comeback.

“A return soon hopefully,” one fan commented while another one also speculated about potential dates for her reappearance with the following comment, “Jan 6th? Royal Rumble?” While there’s no update available, this fan upped his hope to see the former women’s champion on WWE Raw’s Netflix debut episode.

Another fan expressed his excitement by writing, “Royal Rumble return,” while some addressed WWE, urging the company to bring back their favorite star and “save the women’s division.” One such comment read, “Please come back. We need the goddess to save the women’s division. The championship needs Alexa Bliss.”

Can't wait for that return! One of my favorites on the female roster since the goddess days. We need gold! pic.twitter.com/ISd6qQqDb7 — Anime Explained (@NarutoExplained) January 2, 2025

Please come back. We need the goddess to save the women’s division. The championship needs Alexa Bliss — Max Lipschutz | Stark Mark (@MaxisWar_) January 2, 2025

Royal Rumble return 🤞 — Austin (@CrashingSpyro93) January 2, 2025

Alexa Bliss possibly re-entering the WWE around the Wrestlemania 41 season

As per the latest reports, PWInsiderElite has confirmed that Alexa Bliss is on her way back to the WWE and that she should make her highly anticipated return to WWE storylines after the holiday season with no specific available for the return for the time being. While no specific date was given, it was stated that she should be back in the mix before the WrestleMania season.

Alexa Bliss was last seen in a match in January 2023 at Royal Rumble where she lost to Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Shortly after, she announced her pregnancy to move into a hiatus. It was then revealed that the five-time women’s champion was receiving treatment for skin cancer. She was cleared of the disease only days after letting everyone know about her condition.