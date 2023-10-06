WWE Star Carmella Shares 35-Week Topless Pregnancy Photos Of Herself

It’s been a trend for various WWE female superstars to share bare-body photos of themselves while being pregnant and Carmella has just joined the spree. As she awaits the birth of her baby in late 2022, the bold and beautiful WWE Diva wanted to share her current look from the 35th week of pregnancy with a bold message.

Taking to Instagram, Carmella posed topless in a group of photos while showcasing her pregnant body. Mentioning this phase as one of the most learning phases in her life, she also expressed her joy of meeting her newborn baby, real quick. The Princess of Staten Island also seemed thankful for being capable of going through this amazing period in life,

“For my mamas out there, what’s something you learned about yourself during your pregnancy? For me, it’s the fact that I’ve learned how ok I am with the unknown. I’m used to being in control of all aspects of my life, but pregnancy and my journey to motherhood has been completely out of my control and I’m surprisingly ok with that.”

Carmella was removed from the Wrestlemania 39 card due to pregnancy

Carmella suddenly stopped making appearances on Raw on the Road to Wrestlemania 39. Reports never confirmed anything about her except for the fact that she was pulled from the show for an unknown reason. Moving on, she could be spotted with her husband and WWE Raw commentator Corey Graves for the spectacular set reveal of the biggest WWE premium live event in Hollywood.

Days later after the biggest event of the year, Carmella revealed that she and her husband Corey Graves are about to welcome their baby to this world, this November. This has been quite an exciting time for the WWE Superstar as she previously suffered a miscarriage in life.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Carmella further revealed that she found out the pregnancy news in March which eventually confirmed the news why WWE removed her from the Wrestlemania 39 card. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion was supposed to team up with Chelsea Green to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. But Sonya Deville had to replace her. Deville and Green also ended up becoming the champion later the year on Raw.