The Bella Twins Speak On Losing Their Identities After Name Change Post WWE

As much as WWE Universe would have loved to have The Bella Twins be the company lifers like names like John Cena or The Rock, that’s not the case. The once-brand ambassadors of the company opted to cut their ties with the company earlier this year following Wrestlemania 39 and they have since been trying to build a new identity.

The Bella Twins have emphasized on becoming The Garcia Twins following their WWE departure since they didn’t have rights over that name. Plus, they also wanted to go back to their roots and embrace who they really were which caused them to go with their real surname Garcia following their WWE career.

The Bella Twins then recently joined in for a conversation with Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast where they revealed that before their WWE contract actually expired, they had to “do the work for like a year” in order to distance themselves from the Bella brand and the WWE which put them onto the map.

WWE’s Replacement For The Bella Twins Likely Beginning Training In 2023 Spring

The Bella Twins had to visit a life coach before dropping their WWE identity

It was also noted how The Bella Twins also worked with a life coach on ‘losing their identities,’ not just to the world, but to themselves. The WWE Hall of Famers knew that their relationship with ‘Bella Army’ was “intimate” and “strong” as they put up efforts to grow that brand for all these years. So they always wanted to keep track of how the Bella Army would react once they went forward with their new identity.

Why WWE’s Nikki Bella Called Off Her Wedding With John Cena

It was Nikki and Brie who came up with The Bella Twins name but WWE had their trademarks filed on that name. This name was pitched to the WWE creative earlier in their career as their Italian Grandfather called them his ‘Bellas’ as a nod to their ‘pop-pop’ who helped bring them up. Since he passed away about a year before they signed with WWE, they wanted to pay their homage with that name, “We wanted to do that for him, and then we just had to sign it over.”

Starting in 2006, The Bella Twins dominated the WWE female roster for the better part of the early 2010s which included Nikki Bella becoming the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion of all time. The two also became WWE’s Diva of the Year twice in their career.

Ex WWE Star Nikki Bella Again Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction; Watch Video