Charlotte Flair Set For A WWE Appearance During Wrestlemania 40 Weekend

Arindam Pal

Mar 7, 2024 at 7:12 PM

Charlotte Flair Set For A WWE Appearance During Wrestlemania 40 Weekend

WWE Universe will be delighted to have a glimpse of Charlotte Flair during Wrestlemania weekend, a month from now. But it won’t be happening in an in-ring capacity but rather in a special event where she will be meeting the fans gathered for the Show of Shows in April.

Charlotte Flair has officially been announced as a special guest for the WWE World event scheduled for Saturday, April 6th. As of this writing, she joins Cody Rhodes and the WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins as the only confirmed WWE superstars for the event,

In a tweet by WWE, the following was noted: “BREAKING NEWS: @MsCharlotteWWE will appear at WWE World on Saturday, April 6! Buy your General Admission ticket NOW and get early access to purchase a VIP ticket that guarantees a Meet and Greet with the Queen.”

WWE’s Alexa Bliss Warns Scammers Posing As Her On Social Media

The news comes amid Charlotte Flair’s hiatus from WWE television due to an injury. On the December 8th episode of WWE SmackDown, the stalwart of the women’s division stepped into the ring against Asuka in a highly anticipated singles contest. With Damage CTRL members present at ringside, the battle was unfair and The Genetically Superior Athlete came up short against The Empress of Tomorrow.

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Wants To Share The Ring With CM Punk

Charlotte Flair suffered an injury on Smackdown in December 2023

But what transpired during the match raised concerns among fans and WWE talent as Charlotte Flair was unable to walk properly and needed help to go to the backstage area. Reports started circulating that she might have sustained an injury during the match.

PWInsider then confirmed that Charlotte Flair will undergo surgery over the holidays after suffering an ACL tear. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer also informed that the top WWE Star will be out of action with three different injuries, all of them surrounding her knee. Since this is a much scarier situation, her return could be getting postponed.

Before suffering the injury, Charlotte Flair was well on her way to the Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania after that, possibly to feature in a big match against Jade Cargill as per the WWE’s creative plans. Now, after getting removed from the plans the current guess is that she will not make it back to the WWE at least until Summerslam in August.

