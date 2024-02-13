Charlotte Flair Admittedly “Ahead Of Schedule” In Regards To WWE Return

Going by the injury that she suffered and the earlier reports, Charlotte Flair was supposed to be out of action for almost this entire year. In changed circumstances, she has undergone surgery and started training as early as possible which should be clearing her schedule way ahead of time.

In the latest, Charlotte Flair appeared on CNBC ‘Power Lunch’, last night to discuss her recent success in a stock market competition. During the discussion, she was also asked about her recovery from knee surgery where she gave some positive update on her health,

“I’m six weeks out Thursday. I’m ahead of schedule and every day all I can think about is returning back to the ring, especially with all the excitement of The Rock, going to Netflix, WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, all I can think about is getting back and winning that number 15.”

Charlotte Flair talked about WWE products heading into Netflix

Continuing on the talk about WWE’s content being spread globally, Charlotte Flair also talked about how Netflix and The return of The Rock to WWE programming will act positively for the company, shortly. With the global OTT platform streaming the content, live, the product will eventually reach 250 million subscribers,

“Netflix has 250 million subscribers, so it’s only going to make WWE’s content more popular and WWE has always been revolutionary in whether it’s Raw, SmackDown, or pay-per-view schedule. And the Rock coming back, bringing more eyes to the product. I think sports entertainment is on a rise right now and it’s just getting more and more popular every year.”

As noted by the commentary team of Smackdown in December, it was revealed that Charlotte Flair would be out of action for 9 long months which essentially confirmed that she won’t be returning to TV until at least next year’s fall. While she would be missing Wrestlemania 40 in April, her quick recovery could make her available at Summerslam in August.

Charlotte Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a match against Asuka on the December 8 episode of Smackdown. In early January, she underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama after which she started rehab sessions in no time.