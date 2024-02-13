“I Just Kindly Rejected Those Offers,” Ex WWE Bombshell On Rejecting Content Sites

Aliyah had a lot of fans in her WWE days who wanted to see her do something significant in the company. Going by her potential as well as the turmoil that she went through starting from the NXT days, she raised the expectations following her main roster entry especially after her women’s tag team title win. However, that was the biggest win that she could pull off while being with the WWE.

It came as a shocker that Aliyah was released by WWE back in September last year. She is now opting for a different career, a wrestling gig that is different than others. Plus, she had also cautiously denied going for stints that Mandy Rose and Lacey Evans followed to rake up some huge amounts. She has been accused by the fans of hating her for escaping those exclusive content sites.

Given the scorcher that she is, many believed that Aliyah would join a premium paywall site to showcase more of her beauty and earn some money. A fan took to Twitter and pointed out why they are so obsessed with hating the former WWE Star. The concerned name responded to the fan and accused fans of hating her simply because she rejected joining such exclusive content sites.

“Idk I just kindly rejected all these offers from all these exclusive content websites and now the twitter police is after me.”

— NHOOPH Al-AREEBI (@NhoophAl_Areebi) January 19, 2024

Aliyah became a women’s tag champion in WWE

Aliyah worked hard in NXT for over five years before finally making her way to the WWE main roster and things finally paid off. With Raquel Rodriguez by her side, she ended up becoming one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions which to date remains the greatest achievement for her.

Upon coming to the main roster, she also secured a record-setting pinfall win as a singles star against Natalya. But, WWE never really had any follow-ups regarding her booking and she ended up becoming an ex-WWE star after staying out of action for nearly a year from TV.

Since the WWE gig was over, Aliyah stayed away from joining any new company. Later, she announced an association with a pro-wrestling-themed night club where she was announced to be a guest DJ Remix Rumble.