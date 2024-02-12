sportzwiki logo
Zelina Vega Blasted By Reigning WWE Women’s World Champion In Non-PG Manner

Arindam Pal

Feb 12, 2024 at 7:29 PM

Zelina Vega Blasted By Reigning WWE Women’s World Champion In Non-PG Manner

Zelina Vega remains a constant mainstay appearance on WWE programming despite the fact that she is not a physically gifted athlete. However, her constant efforts are appreciated by the WWE Universe as well as the critics and colleagues from the roster.

This week on WWE Smackdown, Zelina Vega gets an opportunity to enter the fray of the women’s Elimination Chamber match when she participated in a qualifying matchup against Naomi. Heading into this matchup, the blue brand roster member decided to heat things on social media in her cosplaying mode.

Zelina Vega is quite known for posting steamy photos on social media and in the latest, she posted a series of following photos on Instagram recently. Commenting on these photos, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley made a non-PG comment by stating the following, “F**k you h*e.” With this comment, their past rivalry was brought up on social media.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Spoiler On Women’s Chamber Match Participants

Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega competed in a title match at Backlash

At WWE Backlash 2023 last May, Puerto Rico’s own Zelina Vega had a chance to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship when she faced the then-champion and one of the strongest female athletes on the WWE roster Rhea Ripley. Getting the chance to entertain the audience in Puerto Rico, the challenger believed that it essentially was the biggest match of her career,

“Something that Rey [Mysterio] said — we just did ‘The Bump’ and he had said, ‘If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen, but there’s going to be other opportunities,’ but it comes down to taking in the moment — and that’s also what JBL said — taking in the moment, taking a picture in your mind, and remembering it because this is the biggest match of my career and I can’t let it go by in auto-pilot,” Zelina Vega stated on an episode of Busted Open Radio.

Despite all her efforts, Zelina Vega came up short in that match at Backlash while Rhea Ripley got that Smackdown Women’s Title converted into the WWE Women’s World Championship. She will defend it against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber after which Wrestlemania 40 will be her destination.

“I Was Obsessed With That Show In High School,” WWE Bombshell On Total Divas

Rhea Ripley

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Zelina Vega

