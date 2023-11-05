Chelsea Green Reveals Match That Motivated Her To Become A WWE Diva

Chelsea Green has been enjoying her days in the WWE to the fullest since her return to the company in early 2023. It is her second stint with the biggest professional wrestling brand before her first NXT stint was destroyed due to several injuries. For those who don’t know, she originally made her first appearance on WWE TV back in 2014.

This happened during a feud between Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon heading into Summerslam 2014 when Chelsea Green was brought into WWE TV to give birth to a false romantic angle with Brie Bella’s husband Bryan Danielson. Eventually, it was Brie’s sister Nikki Bella who admittedly worked as one of the inspirations for Green to become a WWE Diva.

The current WWE Superstars do have their favorites whom they followed or watched growing up. For Chelsea Green, a matchup between Naomi and Nikki Bella sparked the love for wrestling inside him. She watched wrestling during her time in school which generated her love for the pro-wrestling industry.

“My sister used to watch wrestling when we were growing up. We used to sneak upstairs,” Chelsea Green stated while appearing on WWE’s After The Bell podcast. “Like many other wrestling fans, I fell out of love with it because I thought I outgrew it, which ironically I never outgrew it.”

Chelsea Green fell in love with wrestling after watching Nikki Bella vs. Naomi

Chelsea Green didn’t reveal the specific contest between Nikki Bella and Naomi as there have been a few matches between the two. But the match eventually had a major impact on her because she googled, “How to be a WWE Diva?” after seeing that match. Shortly after, she began her wrestling career in the Storm Wrestling Academy,

“I just had this weird gut feeling, like it’s seven minutes away. I feel like this was meant to be. I got in the ring for the first time maybe a week after that and I was in love with it. The minute I saw the wrestling ring I was like, ‘I don’t know what it is about this, but I love it. I love it. I love it.'” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

As they say, the rest has been history for Chelsea Green, who rose to Stardom while being in Impact Wrestling as a Hot Mess of the Knockouts Division. She’s been a Knockouts Champion and a Knockouts Tag Team Champion in the past before joining the WWE. Currently, she’s attempting to end the curse of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Piper Niven by her side.