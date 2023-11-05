Chelsea Green Reveals Match That Motivated Her To Become A WWE Diva

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

Chelsea Green Reveals Match That Motivated Her To Become A WWE Diva

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 5, 2023 at 7:50 PM

Chelsea Green Reveals Match That Motivated Her To Become A WWE Diva

Chelsea Green has been enjoying her days in the WWE to the fullest since her return to the company in early 2023. It is her second stint with the biggest professional wrestling brand before her first NXT stint was destroyed due to several injuries. For those who don’t know, she originally made her first appearance on WWE TV back in 2014.

This happened during a feud between Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon heading into Summerslam 2014 when Chelsea Green was brought into WWE TV to give birth to a false romantic angle with Brie Bella’s husband Bryan Danielson. Eventually, it was Brie’s sister Nikki Bella who admittedly worked as one of the inspirations for Green to become a WWE Diva.

The current WWE Superstars do have their favorites whom they followed or watched growing up. For Chelsea Green, a matchup between Naomi and Nikki Bella sparked the love for wrestling inside him. She watched wrestling during her time in school which generated her love for the pro-wrestling industry.

“My sister used to watch wrestling when we were growing up. We used to sneak upstairs,” Chelsea Green stated while appearing on WWE’s After The Bell podcast. “Like many other wrestling fans, I fell out of love with it because I thought I outgrew it, which ironically I never outgrew it.”

“We Didn’t Have A Ring, We Just Learned On Mats,” Top WWE NXT Star On Her Struggling Days

Chelsea Green fell in love with wrestling after watching Nikki Bella vs. Naomi

Chelsea Green didn’t reveal the specific contest between Nikki Bella and Naomi as there have been a few matches between the two. But the match eventually had a major impact on her because she googled, “How to be a WWE Diva?” after seeing that match. Shortly after, she began her wrestling career in the Storm Wrestling Academy,

“I just had this weird gut feeling, like it’s seven minutes away. I feel like this was meant to be. I got in the ring for the first time maybe a week after that and I was in love with it. The minute I saw the wrestling ring I was like, ‘I don’t know what it is about this, but I love it. I love it. I love it.'” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

As they say, the rest has been history for Chelsea Green, who rose to Stardom while being in Impact Wrestling as a Hot Mess of the Knockouts Division. She’s been a Knockouts Champion and a Knockouts Tag Team Champion in the past before joining the WWE. Currently, she’s attempting to end the curse of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with Piper Niven by her side.

Tagged:

Chelsea Green

Women's Tag Team Championship

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE Wanted To Stabilize Women’s Tag Team Division With A Particular Title Change
WWE Wanted To Stabilize Women’s Tag Team Division With A Particular Title Change

Nov 8, 2023, 1:44 PM

Chelsea Green Reveals Match That Motivated Her To Become A WWE Diva
Chelsea Green Reveals Match That Motivated Her To Become A WWE Diva

Nov 5, 2023, 7:50 PM

WWE Smackdown: New Challengers Emerge For Women’s Tag Title On November 3 Episode
WWE Smackdown: New Challengers Emerge For Women’s Tag Title On November 3 Episode

Nov 4, 2023, 10:44 AM

WWE Raw: Current Champion Finally Ends Losing Streak On October 30 Episode
WWE Raw: Current Champion Finally Ends Losing Streak On October 30 Episode

Oct 31, 2023, 12:04 PM

Chelsea Green Posts Topless Photo To Celebrate 100 Days As Champion In WWE
Chelsea Green Posts Topless Photo To Celebrate 100 Days As Champion In WWE

Oct 26, 2023, 12:10 PM

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 Night Two Updated Full Match Card Revealed
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 Night Two Updated Full Match Card Revealed

Oct 25, 2023, 12:17 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic