A couple of King and Queen of the Ring 2024 matchups alongside a non-title affair featuring the Intercontinental Champion has been confirmed on the next episode of WWE Raw as we approach further toward the King & Queen of the Ring premium live event set from Saudi Arabia.

Over on the latest episode of WWE Raw, Jey Uso defeated Ilja Dragunov in the main event match to advance to the King of the Ring semifinals. Uso picked up the win after delivering a spear followed by a Frogsplash on Ilja.

Uso will now face Gunther, who defeated Kofi Kingston with the Boston Crab submission in the other quarterfinal stored for next week. Next Monday night, Uso vs. Gunther match will serve as the semifinal lineup from the Raw side of King of the Ring tournament with the winner facing the finalist from the Smackdown side.

WWE Queen Of The Ring 2024: Semifinal Match Set For May 20 Episode

From the Queen of the Ring 2024 bracket, IYO SKY defeated Shayna Baszler on WWE Raw to advance to the semifinals while Lyra Valkyria defeated Zoey Stark on the same night to advance to next week’s semifinals contest set for Monday night. The winner of this semifinal featuring SKY vs. Valkyria will advance to the Queen of the Ring tournament finals in Jeddah.

Also, set for next week’s WWE Raw is a non-title match featuring the Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and Chad Gable who has long been involved in a feud over the title. This matchup was set following an angle on this week’s episode where Gable slapped Otis after Otis lost to Zayn. Gable interfered to make the save for Otis but he ended up digesting an exploder suplex from Zayn. Eventually, Gable escaped Zayn’s Helluva Kick.

WWE Raw May 20 episode match card

WWE Raw May 20 episode took place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– King of the Ring semifinals: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

– Queen of the Ring semifinals: Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

– Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable