The semifinal match for the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament will take place on next week’s episode of WWE Raw to determine the finalist from the red brand who will take on the semifinalist from the blue brand to set up a match at the next Saudi Arabia premium live event scheduled for later this month.

On the latest episode of Raw, the Queen of the Ring 2024 bracket produced a couple of matches in the form of the quarterfinal. In one of those, IYO SKY defeated Shayna Baszler to advance to the semifinals. After a failed moonsault attempt, SKY kicked Baszler and went ahead with a cradle but Baszler reversed it into a Kirifuda Clutch.

WWE Raw: King Of The Ring 2024 Tournament Semifinals Set For May 20 Episode

SKY reversed that into a crossface but Baszler fought off and hit a running knee for two. Baszler went for another knee strike but SKY hit a dragon screw followed by a Meteora into the corner before coming off the top rope with the moonsault for the pinfall win to head onto the next round.

In the next match of the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament, Lyra Valkyria defeated Zoey Stark on Raw to advance to next week’s semifinal contest. Lyra spiked Stark with a tornado DDT before Stark hit her back with a reverse suplex for two. Lyra hit a spinning heel kick but Stark suplexed her into the turnbuckle for a nearfall. Lyra blocked a Z360 and hit the Nightwing for the pinfall win.

WWE Smackdown: Contract Signing Segment And Qualifiers Set For May 17 Episode

Queen of the Ring 2024 will continue on this week’s Smackdown

The WWE Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament will continue on this coming episode of Smackdown with the lineup being Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton vs. Bianca Belair. These two match winners are then expected to square off in the semifinal, next week to determine the other finalist from the blue brand who will go on to face the Raw side finalist of the bracket.

The final matches of the King of the Ring alongside Queen of the Ring tournament are scheduled from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25 at the King & Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah.