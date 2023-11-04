“We Didn’t Have A Ring, We Just Learned On Mats,” Top WWE NXT Star On Her Struggling Days

The WWE NXT roster received the new queenpin on their side in the form of Lyra Valkyria a couple of weeks ago. While many believed that Becky Lynch was going to rule the brand with an iron fist for some more time, it was her country native who did the unthinkable to take the title away from her in order to start a new legacy in the company.

While celebrating the biggest victory of her career in the form of the NXT Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch in the process, Lyra Valkyria has briefly headed back to the struggling days. In an interview with Metro, she revealed the process from learning the ropes in Ireland to reaching the big leagues in the United States.

It was evident from the comments of Lyra Valkyria that things were simply tough for her in contrast to the female talents who have a lot of opportunities available around them,

“It’s not easy. A lot of the time there was me and another girl and we were in there with a bunch of guys. Actually, when I started, we didn’t have a ring, we just learned on mats. It was very hardcore, we were in a cold little gym in Bray, County Wicklow. It was intense. I was still in school and going out there training for four hours on a Sunday.”

Lyra Valkyria was inspired by Becky Lynch to enter the pro-wrestling business

The positive aspect of Lyra Valkyria’s journey was that she had an idol in Becky Lynch to follow to become a professional wrestler. This inspiration led her to train at the very same school that The Man attended, an academy that was originally founded by Finn Balor. However, she started at a very young age, and learning to bump fell in line with her studies,

“When I was sitting in school, it felt like I had a reason. I’m getting through school so I can go to training. I’m doing my homework so I can go to training. I’m getting my college degree so I can give everything to this.”

Lyra Valkyria further admitted that she found her purpose with professional wrestling and the hard training also paid off. She was signed to a WWE contract back in 2020 as part of the NXT UK brand. Then she arrived in the USA by the end of 2022, becoming a key part of the NXT women’s division.

Then in the main event of NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 Night One, Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Countering the pendant armbar move of Big Time Becks, the newbie from Ireland rolled her up to secure the career-altering win.