The semifinal match for King of the Ring 2024 tournament will take place on next week’s episode of WWE Raw to determine the finalist from the red brand who will take on the semifinalist from the blue brand to set up a match at the next Saudi Arabia premium live event scheduled for later this month.

On the latest episode of Raw, Jey Uso defeated Ilja Dragunov in the main event match to advance to the King of the Ring 2024 semifinals. The closing moments of the match saw Dragunov blocking a spear and hitting a running knee and powerbomb. Dragunov hit an H-Bomb but he was unable to capitalize as Jey kicked out. Dragunov went for another H-Bomb but Jey speared him and connected with a Uso splash for the pinfall win.

WWE Premium Live Events To Go Through Major Changes In Late 2024

In the other quarterfinal match from King of the Ring tournament 2024, Gunther defeated Kofi Kingston to move on to the semifinals. Gunther avoided a Trouble in Paradise finisher from Kofi by hitting a powerbomb. The former Intercontinental Champion immediately applied a Boston Crab submission to which Kingston tapped out.

Thus, Gunther and Jey Uso became the two semifinalists and the duo will now compete, next week for a spot in the finale that’s set within a week. The two also confronted in the final segment of WWE Raw to close the show.

King of the Ring 2024 will continue on this week’s Smackdown

WWE King of the Ring 2024 tournament will continue on this coming episode of Smackdown with the lineup being Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes, and LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga. These two match winners are then expected to square off in the semifinal, next week to determine the other finalist from the blue brand who will go on to face the Raw side finalist of the bracket.

The final matches of the King of the Ring 2024 alongside the Queen of the Ring tournament are scheduled from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25 at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah.