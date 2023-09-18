CM Punk: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

CM Punk is an American Professional wrestler and actor who is currently active in the All Elite Wrestling promotion. He has been active in the world of wrestling since 1999 and he has worked in some of the biggest professional wrestling promotions again. He mostly called his fame while working in WWE during the late Ruthless Aggression era and PG Era of the promotion. He earned most of his fame during the PG Era of WWE.

CM Punk Height, Weight, Age & More:

CM Punk height is billed at 6’2” in WWE and AEW and he weighs 218 lbs. He had been a childhood wrestling fan and from a very young age he adopted straight age lifestyle. He was born on October 26, 1978 and currently he is 44 year old. He is active in the All Elite Wrestling promotion right now. He has also been a two times AEW World Champion.

CM Punk Early Life

CM Punk aka Phillip Jack Brooks was born on October 26, 1978 in Chicago and currently, he is 44 year old. His father was an engineer and his mother was a housewife. His childhood was a little difficult since his father was an alcoholic. His mother suffered from bipolar disorder. Punk has siblings and they grew up in near Lockport. He was a childhood wrestling fan and always wanted to be a wrestler.

Who is CM Punk

Punk is actively working as a professional wrestler in AEW right now. He joined the promotion in 2021. Before joining the promotion he remained out of action for more than seven long years. He also worked in WWE where he was extremely popular. He is still one of the top stars in the world of professional wrestling. He has also won multiple championships from all over the globe.

CM Punk WWE Debut

Punk signed a professional contract with WWE back in September 2005 and he started working on the development territory of the promotion which was Ohio Vally Wrestling back in those days. He worked in OVW until June 2006 and after that, he made his main roster debut as a member of the ECW roster. His debut was against Stevie Richards in a house show. It never looked like WWE had any big plans for him during the early days of his career. During the time, ECW title had the same respect of a World title.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days

Punk made his professional wrestling debut at a very young age of 20 in March, 1999. He worked on the independent circuit and in 2002 he joined Ring Of Honor. He had been extremely talented from the very first day of joining the wrestling world and he won multiple prestigious championships as well. He was one of the top stars of Ring of Honor during the time.

Ring of Honor – TNA Wrestling

He was extremely successful in Ring Of Honor and he has also been the World champion of the promotion. While working in Ring Of Honor, he worked in TNA Wrestling for one year as well. But much like many other top wrestlers, TNA failed to discover the top star in Punk as well.

WWE Debut

In 2005 he was signed by WWE and he started working on Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the development Territory of the promotion. He worked in OVW for a complete year before joining the main roster in 2006. WWE went really slow on building him as a top WWE star. The first major Championship he won was the ECW Championship.

MITB Win – World Heavyweight Champion

He was treated as a mid card since early 2008 when he got to win the Money in the Bank ladder match. He cashed it in on Edge to win the World Heavyweight Championship. In 2009 he won the Money in the Bank ladder match once again becoming the first and only wrestler to win two consecutive Money in the Bank ladder match. No wrestler could have such an achievement yet.

Heel Turn

He went on to cash it in on Jeff Hardy to win the World Heavyweight Championship once again. Soon he turned heel and the fans started to recognize his actual potential. His feud with Jeff Hardy was considered one of the best feuds of the year 2009 and he did an amazing job to get lifted over for the next big challenge. His heel turn was the turning point of his career.

Feud with John Cena

In 2011 he went into the biggest feud of his career, which also made him one of the biggest stars of the promotion. The feud was against John Cena. This top feud also marked the famous Pipe Bomb promo which made him the real deal. At Money in the Bank of the same year, he defeated John Cena to win the WWE Championship. This match is widely considered the best match of his career.

He also had an amazing 434 days WWE Championship reign but dropped to the title to The Rock at Royal Rumble 2013. After Royal Rumble 2014, he decided to leave WWE forever. He shared so many reasons behind leaving the promotion forever. One of the reasons he left WWE was taking the main event spot at WrestleMania 29 away from him and giving it to The Rock. He was not happy with the fact that he was not on WrestleMania XXX main event either.

CM Punk Professional Wrestling Career Table

Ring Name CM Punk CM Punk Nick Names The Best in the World, The Voice of the Voiceless, The Straight Edge Savior, Profession(s) Professional Wrestler CM Punk Height 6’2” CM Punk Weight 190 lbs. Relationship Status Married CM Punk Net Worth $12 Million CM Punk Eye Color Light Brown CM Punk Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1999 CM Punk Mentor * Signature Moves Pepsi Twist, Punk-Handle Piledriver, Suicide dive, Devil Lock DDT Finishing Move(s) Go to Sleep, Anaconda vise Theme Song / CM Punk Song / CM Punk Music Cult of Personality, The Fire Burns (Previous) Catchphrases I am the best in the world

CM Punk Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from Sportskeeda, Punk’s current net worth is somewhere around $12 million. The former four times WWE World Champion is currently active in AEW and he is working in the promotion for two years. According to reports from atletifo.com, Punk earns $3 million from AEW as his salary.

CM Punk Family

Punk is currently married to former WWE star AJ Lee who is also a former three times WWE Divas Champion. Currently, Punk lives with his wife in his new home which is located in Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to reports from Sportskeeda, CM Punk house price is somewhere around $4 million.

Championships and Accomplishments

Punk has won multiple prestigious Championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. He has won many championships from the independent circuit as well as from the mainstream brands. He had been a former four times WWE world champion and a former ECW Champion. He has also been a two times AEW World Champion.

CM Punk Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) ECW Championship (1 time), World Heavyweight Championship (3 times), World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Kofi Kingston, WWE Championship (2 times), WWE Intercontinental Championship (1 time), Money in the Bank (2008, 2009), WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament (2008), 19th Triple Crown Champion, Slammy Award (7 times) Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (Outside WWE) AEW World Championship (2 times), AEW Dynamite Awards (2 times), The Baltimore Sun – Feud of the Year (2009) vs. Jeff Hardy, IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Championship (5 times), IWA Mid-South Light Heavyweight Championship (2 times), IWA Mid-South Light Heavyweight Championship (2 times), IWA Mid-South Light Heavyweight Championship (2 times), IWA Mid-South Light Heavyweight Championship (2 times), NWA Cyberspace Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Julio Dinero, OVW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), OVW Southern Tag Team Championship (1 time), OVW Southern Tag Team Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (2021), Feud of the Year (2011) vs. John Cena, Feud of the Year (2022) vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Match of the Year (2011) vs. John Cena at Money in the Bank, Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (2011, 2021), Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2012), Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2012), Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2012), RCW Championship (1 time), Golden Gods Award for Most Metal Athlete (2012), ROH World Championship (1 time), ROH Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Colt Cabana, ROH Hall of Fame (class of 2022), SPCW Northern States Light Heavyweight Championship (2 times), SPCW Northern States Light Heavyweight Championship (2 times), Best Box Office Draw (2021), Most Charismatic (2021), Best Gimmick (2009, 2011), Best on Interviews (2011, 2012), Feud of the Year (2009) vs. Jeff Hardy, Feud of the Year (2011) vs. John Cena, Pro Wrestling Match of the Year (2011) vs. John Cena at Money in the Bank, Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic (2012) Exploiting Jerry Lawler’s legitimate heart attack, Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic (2013) Exploiting the death of Paul Bearer Records Only wrestler to win two back to back Money in the Bank ladder matches, Only wrestler to win two Money in the Bank ladder matches

CM Punk Personal life & Lifestyle

CM Punk cars – No information available

CM Punk House – Punk has recently purchased a mansion in Los Angeles, California and he lives in it with her wife AJ Lee. Reports suggest that the house costs around $4 million.

CM Punk Personal Information Table

CM Punk Real Name / Full Name CM Punk Birth Date October 26, 1978 CM Punk Age 44 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Nationality American Hometown Chicago, Illinois, U.S. School/College/University Lockport Township High School Educational Qualification No information available yet CM Punk Religion Christianity CM Punk Ethnicity White Current Residence Los Angeles, California Hobbies Reading Comic Books, rest unknown CM Punk Tattoo He has a total of 52 tattoos in his body

CM Punk Movies and TV Shows

Punk appeared in a number of movies and television series during the time he was absent from the world of wrestling. He played the lead role in the 2019 horror movie The Girl on the Third Floor. He also acted in movies like Rabid (2019) and Jacob’s wife (2021). His roles were pretty important in these movies.

CM Punk Wife

Punk is currently married to former WWE star and retired professional wrestler AJ Lee. She was active in the world of professional wrestling for eight years and in 2015, she decided to leave WWE and also announced her retirement from in ring action. Lee is a former three times WWE Divas Champion and she was really popular among the WWE Universe during her time.

Hiatus and Return – AEW

He remained out of in ring action for over seven years. The fans kept on waiting to see him back in action. Rumours and speculations kept on rising but he never returned and the fans kept on getting disappointed. Punk of the other hand was extremely frustrated with WWE and he never wanted to come back.

MMA Career

During this long hiatus, he tried several other things like setting up an acting career in Hollywood. He also tried luck on the Mixed Martial Arts but he failed badly in the MMA. Only after two matches in the UFC, he decided to retire from it. He also acted in several movies and he received praise for his performances in the said movies.

AEW Debut

The fans still waited to see him returning to action, and the fans finally got their wish granted when Punk decided to return. But not with WWE, but with their biggest rivals; The All Elite Wrestling. It was an amazing moment for his fans to see their favourite Wrestler finally making and in ring return. A lot of fans became extremely emotional during it.

Backstage Heat

It might have been a much awaited return but his attitude changed a lot in the seven and a half years. This time he did not get a very good reception in the backstage of AEW, and he got physically involved in fights with his fellow AEW stars. He is still active with the promotion, and he also held the AEW World Championship two times. But unfortunately he is not as popular as he was in WWE.

Iconic Quotes From CM Punk

“Everybody knows how to throw a punch. Not correctly – he or she might not know how to turn the wrist or know what part of the hand to hit with. But humans instinctively know to fight, whether they bite or claw or pull hair. It’s an instinct.”

“There was a long time in my professional life that I was not happy, and there was nothing anyone else could have done to make me happy. There was a big stretch where I was very sick, and I was very hurt. Those charged with taking care of my health and well-being weren’t very good at their jobs. Or maybe they were too good at their jobs.”

“Any praise goes to my coaches and my teammates. I have the easy part of waking up and going to the gym. They’re the ones that have to break my bad habits and teach me new things. They’re literally my everything. In my personal life, it’s my wife, and in my professional life, it’s my coaches and my teammates.”

“Pro wrestling has always been ingrained into American culture. It was one of the first things that was ever on television, so everybody watched it. Countless people tell me, ‘I got into wrestling because my grandfather watched it.’ It was always there.”

“There are always going to be detractors who will say I don’t look like I’ll be able to hang with Brock Lesnar. But Brock’s a freak of nature, and I don’t know anybody who looks like they can ‘hang’ with Brock Lesnar. But anyone can be choked out in seven seconds.”

“I don’t measure myself against my coaches, I don’t measure myself against my teammates. If I’m doing jiu-jitsu for sport, I don’t measure myself against the guy I’m rolling with or whatever belt he is or how many stripes he has on his belt. I measure myself every day against the guy I was yesterday.”

“In pro wrestling, it’s fake. People always get offended by that word. ‘No, we like to say it’s pre-determined.’ For whatever reason, people get angry at ‘fake’; ‘pre-determined’ eases the blow? It’s fake. At the end of the day, it doesn’t really mean anything.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of CM Punk

Throughout the years, Punk had many rivalries in his career. Here we would discuss some of his best rivalries from WWE. One of the best and early rivalries he had was against Jeff Hardy and it was back in 2009. This was the feud that turned him heel from a lovable babyface. It all started after he cashed in his second Money in the Bank on the World Heavyweight champion Jeff Hardy.

Another feud from WWE, which arguably was the best ever feud in his professional wrestling career, was against John Cena. They did have some matches before the rivalry actually started but the actual feud began in 2011 and it turned out to be not only the biggest feud of Punk’s career, but one of the best feud in WWE history. It also helped him to become a concrete main event are and a top star of WWE.

Another big rivalry that Punk had in WWE was against Triple H. This might have been a big feud but unfortunately it could never end as Punk left WWE in January 2014. The duo was scheduled to face each other at Wrestlemania XXX. The feud was getting really exciting but it would never end.

CM Punk Injury

Punk suffered multiple injuries throughout his career. She has also suffered injuries during his WWE career, but no injury could make any difference or make any permanent damage to his career. Since returning to action in 2021, he is not the same anymore. He has suffered some injuries since return, but he is still a top star of AEW.

Other Details

Apart from wrestling, Punk also loves comic books and he even broke through the world of Marvel; “Marvel has never asked me to do anything creator-owned, but I have had other companies … There’s a standing offer out there so I can do creator-owned books,” Punk said on the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast (via GamesRadar). “I just don’t, especially now, have the time … But it’s always in the back of my head.” Said Punk.

CM Punk Salary $3m Brand Endorsements Unknown Sponsors Unknown Charity Unknown

CM Punk Social Media Accounts

“The Straight Edge Savior” is active on Twitter and Instagram with his verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a stunning following of 2.6 million and his Instagram has a comparatively low following of 971k. To stay in contact with the former champion, click on these links; CM Punk Twitter, CM Punk Instagram.

CM Punk Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 3PW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) AEW 26 (81.25%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (18.75%) AEW/NJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CHIKARA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) CZW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) FCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FIP 12 (48.00%) 1 (4.00%) 12 (48.00%) FWA 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) IWA-MS 63 (61.17%) 7 (6.80%) 33 (32.04%) IWC 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) JAPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) JAPW/ROH 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) JCW (NJ) 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) MLW 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) NWA TNA 12 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 12 (50.00%) NXT 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 57 (67.86%) 4 (4.76%) 23 (27.38%) PWG 5 (55.56%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (44.44%) ROH 38 (50.00%) 6 (7.89%) 32 (42.11%) WrestleReunion 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 447 (59.84%) 32 (4.28%) 268 (35.88%) WXw 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) ZERO-ONE 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) TOTAL 675 (59.21%) 51 (4.47%) 414 (36.32%)

CM Punk Manager

Right now Punk does not have any manager but when he was rising on the main event level of WWE, he started to get accompanied by Paul Heyman. Punk even called himself a Paul Heyman Guy publicly during his famous pipe bomb promo. But there is a very fat chance of this iconic would ever reunite in the future.

FAQS

Q. When did CM Punk start wrestling?

A. CM Punk started working in 1999

Q. How tall is CM Punk in feet?

CM Punk is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is CM Punk manager?

A. Punk does not have a manager right now. But Paul Heyman worked as his manager in WWE

Q. What is current CM Punk song?

A. CM Punk uses the song ‘The Cult of Personality’

Q. Who is CM Punk mother?

A. Punk’s mother was a housewife but her name was not known yet

Q. Who is CM Punk father?

A. Punk’s father was an engineer but his name was not known yet

Q. Who is currently CM Punk girlfriend?

A. CM Punk is currently married to former WWE star and retired professional wrestler AJ Lee

Q. Who is CM Punk brother?

A. CM Punk has five siblings in total. Apart from Mike Brooks, others’ names are not known

Q. How much is CM Punk worth?

A. CM Punk’s net worth is something around $12m

Q. In which year CM Punk made his AEW debut?

A. Punk made his AEW debut in 2021

Q. In which year CM Punk won his first WWE World title?

A. Punk won his first WWE World title back in 2008

Q. How many Money in the Bank ladder matches did CM Punk win?

A. Punk won two Money in the Bank ladder matches (2008, 2009)

Q. Which WWE event marks the last appearance of CM Punk in WWE?

A. Punk last appeared in Royal Rumble 2014