Cora Jade Picks Up Injury During January 12 WWE NXT Live Event

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 13, 2024 at 2:23 PM

Cora Jade Picks Up Injury During January 12 WWE NXT Live Event

It’s been just around a month that Cora Jade has returned from a lengthy hiatus which wasn’t necessarily due to an injury. But after what transpired on the latest live event conducted by WWE’s NXT brand, it seems like she will be getting ready for yet another absence from WWE TV if a legit injury gets detected in due course.

Fans in attendance during the January 12, 2024, WWE NXT live event have reported that an injury spot occurred during the match involving Cora Jade, and the NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria in the main event. It was stopped due to the challenger suffering an injury and requesting to stop the match. The exact nature of the injury has not been officially confirmed by WWE but going by the looks, it could be related to a knee injury.

WWE Smackdown: The Bloodline Destroyed In A Shield-Like Way On January 12 Episode

Cora Jade could be dealing with a knee injury

According to some of the fans in attendance, they got to observe a fake knee injury spot early in the match. But as the match progressed, Cora Jade appeared to have landed awkwardly on her leg, leading to a botched pin attempt by Valkyria. There are still some rumblings about the injury being a kayfabe one although the way the WWE medics acted, it seemed like a serious one.

Wrestlemania 40: 4 Currently Scheduled Matches Revealed For WWE PLE

Following the injury spot, photos were posted by a user on Twitter which showed that a referee and trainer were checking on Cora Jade after the incident. Since her return on TV, her appearances on TV essentially suggested that she might be in line for a future NXT Women’s Title match opportunity and thereby a lengthy feud with the current NXT Women’s Champion which could be in jeopardy.

In a rare instance, Cora Jade cleaned out her locker room and walked out of NXT on the August 1 episode of the show, following her loss to Dana Brooke. The 22-year-old also stated that she was “sick” of NXT. She threw fan mail all over the locker room before informing her colleagues about her absence. It appeared that she needed a break to go through a breast augmentation surgery which helped her to resurface on TV with a changed look.

Tagged:

Cora Jade

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

