WWE Smackdown: The Bloodline Destroyed In A Shield-Like Way On January 12 Episode

The Bloodline was essentially sent into a retreat during the latest episode of WWE Smackdown as their current rivals got onto the same page and worked as cohorts to teach them a lesson in the absence of their leader Roman Reigns. But he will be back, next week for a contract signing segment, possibly to seek vengeance.

WWE SmackDown was originally scheduled to kick off with a match between Cameron Grimes and Grayson Waller, but The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attacked Cameron before the match could start. Paul Heyman then came out called out the GM of the show Nick Aldis for booking Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Fatal-4-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024.

WWE’s Charlotte Flair Recovering From Additional Neck Injury Alongside Knee Surgery

Aldis appeared to confront Heyman and stated that The Bloodline will feature in the main event of WWE Smackdown, which will be Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight taking on Roman, Jimmy, and Solo. Heyman was quick to inform Aldis that The Tribal Chief wasn’t present on the show in response to which Aldis told him that The Bloodline had time until the main event to find a third partner.

Royal Rumble 2024: Former World Champion Eyes Return At WWE PLE

Jimmy was worried since he knew that no one would want to team up with The Bloodline but Heyman was confident that he would find them a third partner. Carlito was approached by Heyman to become The Bloodline’s partner for the main event but he wasn’t interested. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso eventually attacked Randy Orton during the latter’s entrance on WWE Smackdown. But, Orton came back in time to compete in the scheduled match.

WWE Smackdown: Handicap main event went down on the January 12 episode

In the main event of WWE Smackdown, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight defeated The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso) in a 3-on-2 Handicap Match. Orton got the pinfall win after hitting Jimmy with an RKO. Solo tried to attack Orton after the match with a Samoan Spike, but Styles, LA, and Orton ganged up on him with their respective finishing maneuvers.

Jimmy was taken down with the steel ring steps by the trio who further hit Solo with a Shield-like triple powerbomb through the announce table. WWE Smackdown went off the air with the challengers for the undisputed title standing tall, together.