The WWE Crown Jewel 2024 edition is coming up with a stacked card featuring seven matches including two inaugural title matches. While no women’s world titles will be on the line on the show, chances are there that one of the titles could end up changing hands at the PLE given both the champions will be going up against each other.

Per WWE’s confirmations, the WWE Women’s Champion from Smackdown, Nia Jax will be facing the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion from Raw, Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel 2024 in Saudi Arabia, tonight to determine the first-ever women’s Crown Jewel Champion which brings a bright opportunity for women’s Money in the Bank contract winner to cash-in the same.

In an update to the situation, Dave Meltzer offered his assessment on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and predicted that Tiffany Stratton will eventually cash in her Money in the Bank contract at Crown Jewel 2024. Despite recent teases being made that Stratton will target Morgan, Meltzer believes that she’d rather cash in her contract to take the WWE Women’s Championship from Jax.

Meltzer believes that Morgan is unlikely to lose the title until her feud with Rhea Ripley concludes. However, the situation has become complicated by the fact that Ripley is hurt and will be out of action indefinitely starting from Crown Jewel 2024 week. This injury could also cause the WWE creative team to come up with a new finish for the champion vs. champion match.

In an interview with the New York Post, Tiffany Stratton confirmed that she will be at Crown Jewel 2024, and despite no active titles being on the line at the show, she could leave with a title which left the fans with further speculations,

“There are three titles on the line, and I am getting on a flight to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and I do have nice, pretty new gear. So you’ll have to wait. I’ll definitely be backstage. I’ll definitely be watching. So anything can happen.”

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE Match Card

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event on Saturday, November 2 from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The PLE is coming with seven confirmed matches on the card as given below with live streaming on WWE Network/Peacock set from 1 PM EST,

– Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

– Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan

– Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

– WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa)