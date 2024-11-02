Crown Jewel 2024 is the next stop for the WWE in their yearly schedule of premium live events which will offer massive bouts featuring the top WWE Superstars. In one of those matches, Liv Morgan will collide with Nia Jax for the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship from the WWE Women’s Division.

Another rivalry was supposed to continue alongside this match where Liv’s current cohort Raquel Rodriguez was set to face Liv’s bitter rival Rhea Ripley in a singles encounter. This comes after Raquel cost Ripley’s title match opportunity against Liv at Bad Blood.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Crown Jewel 2024 plans have to be altered as Ripley was set to face Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match which was scrapped following Ripley’s injury situation. Although not officially confirmed, it appears the Fatal-4-Way Women’s Tag Team Title match took that spot.

Whereabouts Of Rhea Ripley’s Sudden Injury Leading To Another 2024 WWE Hiatus

On the post-Halloween Havoc episode of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley made an appearance to support her country-native Zaria and other NXT Superstars. She encouraged a babyface team featuring Zaria for their upcoming match set for next week at NXT 2300.

Before the main event of the episode, cameras caught Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez backstage, walking off with baseball bats. Ripley was shown lying injured next to her car with blood covering her face in the injury angle after which reports surfaced about Ripley’s legit injury which sidelined her from action at Crown Jewel 2024 WWE PLE.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Inaugural Champions To Receive Rings; Update On Title Belts

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 PLE Match Card

Crown Jewel 2024 will be the next WWE premium live event on Saturday, November 2 from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The PLE is coming with seven confirmed matches on the card as given below with live streaming on WWE Network/Peacock set from 1 PM EST,

– Inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship Match: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

– Inaugural WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match: WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan

– Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

– WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– Roman Reigns, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa)