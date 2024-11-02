Time will tell if Tiffy-time prevails at Crown Jewel, tonight but Tiffany Stratton was all smiles on WWE Smackdown, this week claiming to become a dual winner at the upcoming premium live event. Not only she teased cashing in her Money in the Bank contract at Crown Jewel but also she wanted to get “dirty” by going after Dominik Mysterio.

This week’s taped episode of WWE Smackdown kicked off with WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan colliding in a heated promo segment. This came as a preview of things to come for their championship match scheduled for Crown Jewel over the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship.

Jax promised to capture the Crown Jewel Championship and Liv was quick to brush off Jax’s confidence, remarking, “She thinks she’s special, but she’s not.” Continuing her promo on WWE Smackdown, Liv reminded Jax of the best year that she had as a champion in 2024. She also pointed out that she had previously defeated Jax. She confidently declared, “If anyone is going to be champion, it’s going to be Liv Morgan.”

WWE Smackdown: Tiffany Stratton teased becoming a new champion

It was then that Tiffany Stratton entered the scene on WWE Smackdown, hinting that “Tiffy Time” might arrive at Crown Jewel via a Money in the Bank contract cash-in. She surprisingly added that she would cash in on Liv then whether Dominik Mysterio would come alongside, joking that she could use a bit of “dirty” in her life.

“I could use a little dirty in my life” — Tiffany Stratton #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ohzHTtnq4g — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 2, 2024

Dominik gave a negative nod at this pitch and this led to a brawl on WWE Smackdown. Liv fired back after suggesting Tiffany already has enough dirty in her life. The two exchanged blows which led to a match between them. The Women’s World Champion defeated Tiffany Stratton in the bout after which Nia Jax attacked Liv with the MITB briefcase and the Annihilator.

It should be noted that Tiffany Stratton appeared in an interview before this week’s WWE Smackdown with the New York Post, and teased an MITB cash-in at Crown Jewel 2024 with the following comments,

“There are three titles on the line, and I am getting on a flight to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and I do have nice, pretty new gear. So you’ll have to wait. I’ll definitely be backstage. I’ll definitely be watching. So anything can happen.”