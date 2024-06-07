Given Deonna Purrazzo’s top status with TNA Wrestling in the past, we could have certainly expected to see her on WWE programming if she had still been there. Earlier this year, she parted ways with the company to join All Elite Wrestling in the hope of exploring more opportunities.

If Deonna Purrazzo had stayed with the TNA brand, she might have gotten the opportunity to work with the WWE given the two company’s current working relationship. After working in the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble, the TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace stepped up to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground on June 9 which reportedly marks the beginning of more coming WWE-TNA collaboration.

Since Grace’s appearance on NXT, there have been speculations that more stars from the promotion would make their way to WWE TV and a reverse process might also follow. WWE clearly has some good working terms with TNA which might allow them to send one name at TNA Against All Odds where Grace is issuing an Open Challenge. On this note, Deonna Purrazzo has some interesting comments on this cross-promotional stories.

Deonna Purrazzo believes broadened opportunities will be offered through the WWE-TNA partnership

The former TNA Knockouts World Champion recently spoke with Dexerto about WWE’s collaboration with TNA which she didn’t foresee. In fact, she that WWE’s decision shocked everyone but things happen for a reason and it will further showcase more talents from both companies.

“WWE working with anyone… it kind of blows everyone’s minds. I don’t think anyone had that on their bingo card. For them to cultivate this relationship with TNA, there are so many people there, my husband of course, Jordynne Grace, to see them get that opportunity is amazing,” Deonna Purrazzo mentioned.

“If this flourishes and there’s more opportunity for not just Jordynne Grace, but for anyone on the roster, that could be really special. It’s gonna put more eyes on the product.”

Deonna Purrazzo Signed Contract With AEW On 2024 New Year’s Eve

With AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door’s third edition approaching closer, Deonna Purrazzo is looking forward to a particular cross-promotional match that has been on hold in her mind for a long time. She revisited one particular loss in her career from 2018. During a Ring of Honor tournament for the Women of Honor Title, competed in a match against Mayu Iwatani in the quarter-finals and lost. She’s now hoping to get booked in the rematch at Forbidden Door.