With AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door’s third edition approaching closer, Deonna Purrazzo is looking forward to a match that has been on hold in her mind for a long time. This is one particular show where talents from both promotions look forward to featuring against some of their dream opponents. In the case of the former champion though, it’s all about revenge.

Back in 2021, the landscape of professional wrestling changed forever after the forbidden door finally opened via Kenta, allowing NJPW talents to make their way into AEW, and vice versa. A full-fledged PPV is happening yearly with this year’s edition waiting at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. That being said, Deonna Purrazzo is eyeing one particular opponent for the PPV.

Speaking in an interview with Dexerto, the former Impact Knockouts Champion revisited one particular loss in her career from all the way back in 2018. During a Ring of Honor tournament for the Women of Honor Title, Deonna Purrazzo competed in a match against Mayu Iwatani in the quarter-finals. The result didn’t come in her favor and this time around, she’s looking forward to revert the outcome.

“I hold grudges. Iwatani has always been phenomenal. We got to wrestle a bit when I was in Stardom, also way back in the day she beat me in the Ring of Honor tournament to crown a women’s champion at the time. She kicked me out of the tournament back then and I hold a grudge, so that would be amazing,” Deonna Purrazzo stated upon getting asked about her preferred opponent at Forbidden Door.

Deonna Purrazzo is willing to go back to the women’s championship picture

During the interview, The Virtuosa also claimed that she should be the AEW Women’s World Champion and not Toni Storm. In her first pay-per-view match as a full-time member of the AEW roster, Deonna Purrazzo challenged Storm for the Women’s World Title at Revolution.

There was a point in the match when the former Impact Knockouts Champion tapped out Storm with her Fujiwara Armbar which led her to the submission win in the bout. But the referee was distracted and this moment cost her the ultimate crowning moment.

One possible way back to get back to the title picture for Deonna Purrazzo would be to win the upcoming 2024 iteration of the Owen Hart Cup with the stipulation: The winners of the men’s and women’s tournaments will get a shot at their respective division’s World Championships. While waiting for the opportunity, the talented AEW Star is also waiting patiently for her revenge against Mayu Iwatani.