Deonna Purrazzo recently lost the Impact Knockouts Championship to fellow WWE alumni Trinity Fka Naomi. But that does not take away the fact that she’s one of the bests to be offered in today’s professional wrestling and the top-most female figure in the Impact Knockouts division. One of the all-time great champions in the history of the company is currently gearing up for the Multiverse event where two promotions will participate.

Previously, Deonna Purrazzo challenged NJPW and STARDOM to send their best female talent to the collaborative Multiverse United 2 event to be hosted by Impact Wrestling and NJPW, which is set to take place on August 20. That challenge was again upped via a video promo aired on the latest STARDOM x STARDOM 2023 show.

As shown in it, Deonna Purrazzo and fellow Impact Knockout Gisele Shaw appeared in a video promo to let their intentions know about having aspirations for Multiverse United 2 event. Both the participants specifically wanted to face the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Giulia.

Giulia sent a positive response to Deonna Purrazzo’s challenge at Multiverse

The challenge came before Giulia’s successful title defense over Yuu at STARDOM x STARDOM 2023, as she could issue a response in a backstage interview. This is what she had to offer regarding a match at Multiverse 2 against Deonna Purrazzo,

“Can I really call myself the top female wrestler? I’ve always wanted to compete with someone different from those big, strong power fighters. That’s why I’m going to America next.” (translation via Fightful)

Even before this challenge was issued, Giulia revealed her ambition to wrestle outside the Japanese territory. That dream of hers could become a reality as she’s coming to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this weekend for Multiverse United 2. However, the expected three-way title match between Giulia, Deonna Purrazzo, and Giselle Shaw is yet to be officially announced by Impact and NJPW for Multiverse 2.

Speaking of the PPV event, Alex Shelley will defend his Impact World Championship against NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi in the potential main event of the evening. Other matches from the card include DOUKI vs. Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards & Moose vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.), and a seven-man Scramble Match featuring Chris Sabin, Frankie Kazarian, BUSHI, and El Desperado.