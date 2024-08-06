Mercedes Mone’s arrival in AEW was a big step in the company’s perspective to shake things up on the women’s roster that was underutilized for a long time. For many of the talents, this particular joining changed the promotion’s landscape when it comes to the women’s division given her veteran instincts.

There have been recent criticisms over Mercedes Mone’s bold claims about the opportunities given by the company that she was possibly deprived of during her time with the WWE. One such claim happens to be her having creative control in AEW and now the legitimacy of the same has been revealed by a reliable source.

“Vince Was So Obsessed With Me And The Sommelier,” AEW’s Mercedes Mone On Her Divorce Timeline

In a previous interview with TMZ, Mercedes Mone talked about the endless opportunities she’s getting at AEW and the long-term goals that she has with the company. Apart from praising the company president Tony Khan for all his good ethics, the former WWE Superstar emphasized her close collaboration with the head honcho with the below statement,

“I mean, because I got this. I think just every single week you got to watch. Yes, I have creative control, but I work with Tony Khan very closely. So it’s great. It’s a great combo.”

Mercedes Mone’s creative control claims in AEW might be false

While speaking on Fightful Select’s Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Mercedes Mone claiming to have creative control in AEW. The wrestling journalist noted that he would be shocked if that was the case and further pointed out how the AEW wrestler has built a reputation for doing interviews in her TV character,

“I would be shocked if that was true. She does a lot of her interviews in character.”

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday And 5th Anniversary Episode Announced

After staying out of action for over a year due to an injury, Mercedes Mone made her debut in All Elite Wrestling in March 2023 at the Big Business episode of Dynamite from the TD Garden in her home-town of Boston and then made her in-ring debut at Double or Nothing 2024, where she defeated Willow Nightingale to win the TBS Women’s Championship.

Then at Forbidden Door PPV, Mercedes Mone went on to further capture the NJPW Women’s Strong Championship by defeating Stephanie Vaquer to become a double champion. This belt was something that was specially created for her in Japan during her tenure at NJPW.