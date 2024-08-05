All Elite Wrestling has become pretty famous for hosting themed episodes for their flagship show AEW Dynamite and two such will be reserved in the fall of this year. An anniversary episode alongside a night dedicated to championships is returning later this year as confirmed, this week.

As the biggest show of the year, All In draws closer, the company has also been planning for some of the special fall editions of AEW Dynamite – Title Tuesday and their fifth-anniversary episode. The latter show will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, October 2nd. It will be just a week after the company’s Grand Slam event in Queens, New York at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Another annual tradition due to the Major League Baseball playoffs on the TBS network will also return on AEW Dynamite in the form of a Title Tuesday edition just a week after the 5th-anniversary episode on Tuesday, October 8th in Spokane, Washington. It will also mark the go-home show for that weekend’s WrestleDream in Tacoma, Washington. That week, no Collision episode will be there.

AEW Dynamite to go head-to-head with WWE NXT in the fall

Being a Tuesday night show, AEW Dynamite October 8 episode will go head-to-head with WWE NXT in their second week on The CW network. Last year a similar clash occurred in light of which WWE NXT brought Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, John Cena, and others to their show to keep the ratings steady.

As mentioned above, the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam-themed show is also coming back to its stomping grounds of an iconic tennis stadium. As announced during the Forbidden Door PPV show in late June, the annual show was confirmed to return at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New on Wednesday, September 25th.

Meanwhile, the August 7 episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, continuing the builds for All In PPV set for August 25 at Wembley Stadium.

The currently set match card for the show goes as follows,

– Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett

– AEW American/International Champion MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher in a non-title match

– Bryan Keith vs. Katsuyori Shibata