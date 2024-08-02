One of the top AEW Superstars, Mercedes Mone is going through a rough patch in her relationship over the past few years. She and her real-life husband Sarath Ton have officially filed for divorce with the proceedings beginning this past Tuesday. Unlike in the past, the veteran has opted to speak up about her relationship with the WWE employee falling apart and them heading toward splitsville.

Speaking through a video on her YouTube channel, Mercedes Mone revealed that they have lived apart since her time in WWE. Problems in her marriage started at the time of the pandemic but she managed to hide the separation from the public. This included media sessions in New York where interviewers also inquired her about Sarath.

Moving in on the conversation, Mercedes Mone further revealed that she was scared to let the news out due to the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. At the time, she was filming The Mandalorian and trying to be getting ready for the main event of WrestleMania. But she was scared that Vince would end up changing the plans if he learned about the separation news.

Mercedes Mone kept her separation news a secret from Vince McMahon

Going by the famous name of Sasha Banks, she was involved in a bitter yet romantic storyline with Carmella’s sommelier and Vince McMahon was obsessed with that angle which admittedly made things complicated for Mercedes Mone and Sarath. It was a mutual decision for the two of them to keep their part-way news a secret.

“You don’t know what Vince is going to do, I don’t know if what he is going to change because Vince is very … I was in a storyline with Bianca, Carmella and I’m Carmella’s … who does the wine, the guy shows you the wine [sommelier] sommelier,” Mercedes Mone continued.

“And Vince was so obsessed with me and the sommelier … oh my god, he wanted us to be together and all this stuff … so me and Sarath decided to keep it a secret.”

The set of instances clearly indicated that Mercedes Mone was going through some personal struggles over the past few years but she managed to keep things under the wrap as much as possible. Ultimately, she would end up signing up for the AEW and become a dual champion in the promotion.