After a lot of speculation, Drew McIntyre has finally been able to retain his status as a WWE Superstar for the foreseeable future. Thanks to his incredible social media game, he’s been trending around the pro-wrestling world especially after the confirmation came that a new deal between him and WWE has been inked. However, he’s not immediately appearing on television.

In the opening match of WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and finally get his World Title victory moment in front of fans. But just five minutes later, he lost the Title to Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest, who cashed in his contract.

Drew McIntyre suffered a badly hyperextended elbow during his match against Seth and afterward, he worked hurt on the recent UK tour. In an update, PWInsider reports that the top Raw superstar will not be returning to television immediately, as he is still recovering from an injured elbow,

”Drew McIntyre will not be back on TV immediately as he is still recovering from his badly hyperextended elbow. He received a lot of respect from WWE for working through the issue over the course of last week’s UK Tour.”

Drew McIntyre to miss a number of live events in the near future

In more news, the latest Wrestling Observer Daily Update reports that Drew McIntyre will now be “off house shows for now” due to the injury. This adjustment to his schedule is intended to give him time to recover and prevent further damage to his elbow.

”McIntyre will be off the house shows for now due to his hyperextended elbow but will be making TVs.”

WWE wants The Scottish Warrior to be ready for the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event set from Glasgow, Scotland and time will only tell how much recovery he would make.

For the entire pre-Wrestlemania 40 season, Drew McIntyre and his future with the WWE have been a discussion point for the fans. A day ago, The Rock took to his Instagram account to confirm that a deal had been signed to keep the top star within the WWE. The Rock also mentioned his inability to personally deliver the gift to McIntyre due to prior engagements but a future celebration could be there.