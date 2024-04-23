The first joint venture between WWE and UFC will be presented in the form of NXT Battleground 2024 on June 9 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thus, it will mark WWE’s inaugural venture into the state-of-the-art 130,000-square-foot venue, renowned for hosting UFC Fight Night events, Dana White’s Contender Series, and various other spectacles.

Shawn Michaels, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative shared his excitement about NXT Battleground 2024 being presented in a unique arena by stating the following, “We are always exploring new frontiers to showcase NXT and we are excited to bring Battleground to this world-class event and production facility in partnership with UFC.”

It has also been announced that WWE fans willing to watch the electrifying action can secure their spots with the limited NXT Battleground 2024 Priority Passes, available exclusively through partner On Location. These passes will offer a premium ringside experience, including all-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring appearances by WWE Superstars, ringside photo opportunities, and much more.

Fans can reserve their passes with a deposit, ensuring early access ahead of the common people public. Additionally, registration facilities for exclusive pre-sale opportunities are also available. One can visit for booking purposes of their pass,

https://onlocationexp.com/battleground

More details on NXT Battleground 2024 host venue

With this confirmation, WWE has now changed up their previous NXT Battleground 2024 plans from Savannah, Georgia for hosting the event. It was previously reported in late March that the UFC Apex was being targeted for the PLE’s hosting venue. It’ll be interesting to see how the 130,000-square-foot UFC APEX facility which regularly hosts UFC Fight Night events fairs in a WWE show.

The UFC Apex is located in Enterprise, Nevada. Owned by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, which is part of TKO Group Holdings, an Endeavor brand, this is a facility used as a hub for UFC live events and productions. After being inaugurated on June 18, 2019, the Apex became a pivotal location during the COVID-19 pandemic. After hosting three events in Jacksonville, Florida, most of the UFC events were held at the Apex without spectators.

We already know that NXT Heatwave is scheduled for July 7, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. But prior to that, NXT Battleground 2024 has been inserted into the PLE list scheduled on NXT’s part.