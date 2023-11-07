Drew McIntyre Rumored To Have Signed New WWE Contract After Crown Jewel 2023

Drew McIntyre and his contract status with the WWE has been a matter of discussion for wrestling fans over the past several months. The top superstar has reportedly been under consideration for a big match at Wrestlemania 40 but if recent news were any indications then he wasn’t making it to the show via the latest contract that’s set to expire before the biggest PLE of the year.

The good thing is that a new contract has already come into play to retain him in the company. BWE noted behind their private X account that Drew McIntyre has signed a new deal with the WWE which should clear the air about his status for Wrestlemania 40. This is the latest update on the top WWE Superstar who’s sticking with the company.

“Will get you updates on Drew and other superstars’ contract situations.

I have mentioned before that Drew locked his new contract. Just asked for an update on it as some been asking me about it.”

Drew McIntyre failed to win the world title at Crown Jewel

A few weeks ago, Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. The challenger wanted Rollins to be fully healed for this match so that the match could properly go down at the Saudi PLE. Rollins accepted the challenge of being a fighting champion and he also defeated The Scottish Warrior to retain his title.

After the match, Rhea Ripley continued to give meaningful signals to Drew McIntyre which further indicated that something was brewing between the two. The latter is going through a slow-burn heel transition process and there could be a time when he eventually joins Judgment Day, going by the current storyline.

Apart from being a top WWE Superstar, Drew McIntyre is also pursuing a movie career. While speaking on Crash & AJ, he confirmed that he has a role in The Killer’s Game, which also stars former WWE Superstar Batista aka Dave Bautista. It was also noted by Drew on how he keeps on getting calls from the movie industry,

“I was in a few projects going on. I had a chance to be in…Dave Bautista has a movie coming out, I don’t know, sometime next year, I’ll be featured in that as well in a more prominent role. That was fun to do. The opportunities seem to be finding me rather than me finding them. We’ll see what the future holds.”