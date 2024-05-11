WWE Smackdown continued the King of the Ring 2024 edition by hosting multiple matches of the tournament which allowed three male roster members to advance to the next round. These names will now participate in the quarterfinal round set for next week.

Randy Orton, Tama Tonga, and Carmelo Hayes won their respective first round matches on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown to advance to the quarterfinals. Orton defeated AJ Styles in the SmackDown main event to advance to a Wrestlemania rematch via an RKO.

WWE Queen Of The Ring 2024: Multiple Smackdown Stars Advance To Quarterfinal

Tama Tonga defeated Angelo Dawkins in another first round match on Smackdown which was originally supposed to feature Bobby Lashley instead of Dawkins. Plus, in the opening match of Smackdown, Carmelo Hayes defeated Baron Corbin to advance to the next round.

In the next round, Hayes will now face Orton in a quarterfinals match of King of the Ring 2024 on next Friday’s SmackDown, while Tama Tonga will take on the winner of the Santos Escobar vs. LA Knight first-round match which is set for this weekend’s WWE house show touted as WWE Supershow. Interestingly, two first round bouts from the Raw side of the bracket have also been placed on these untelevised shows set for the weekend.

King And Queen Of The Ring 2024: Main Event Match Announced For WWE PLE

King of the Ring 2024 tournament will continue on Raw

Furthermore, King of the Ring 2024 tournament will continue on this Monday’s WWE Raw episode with a quarterfinal match between Jey Uso and Ilja Dragunov. Plus, Gunther will be facing the winner of this weekend’s Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio house show bout in another quarterfinal match.

The house show matches from King of the Ring 2024 bracket were originally supposed to be hosted on the weekly edition of Raw, this past Monday night. But sudden injuries were the reported reason behind these bouts getting postponed. But interestingly, the Smackdown side of the bracket was also pushed to the live event to align things.

The final match of the WWE King of the Ring 2024 tournament alongside the Queen of the Ring tournament will take place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25 at the King & Queen of the Ring premium live event from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.