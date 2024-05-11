This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown was highlighted with the announcement of the main event of King & Queen of the Ring premium live event where Cody Rhodes will put up his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against United States Champion Logan Paul. It will be a champion vs. champion match from the blue brand but there’s no update if both the titles will be on the line.

We’re likely to get more updates around the contest when Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul eventually make their King and Queen of the Ring matchup official on next Friday’s episode WWE SmackDown with a contract signing segment.

WWE King Of The Ring 2024: Multiple Names Advanced To The Quarterfinals

The two met in the opening segment of this week’s WWE Smackdown where Paul laid out the challenge and made his intentions clear to become a dual champion which confirmed the next title defense for Rhodes. The WWE Champion himself wanted to become the new United States champion to become a Grand Slam Champion.

The Rock’s WWE Wrestlemania 40 Invitation Dodged By Hollywood Actress

Apart from this headliner segment, four King and Queen of the Ring quarterfinals bouts have also been booked for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. In the quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament, Tama Tonga will face the winner of this weekend’s LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar bout from a WWE Supershow. Randy Orton will take on Carmelo Hayes in the other quarterfinal from the blue side of the bracket.

Then in the Queen of the Ring quarterfinals bracket on the WWE Smackdown side, Nia Jax will face Jade Cargill. Also, Bianca Belair will take on the winner of the Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin matchup from this weekend’s WWE Supershow.

WWE Smackdown May 17 episode match card

WWE Smackdown May 17 episode will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida and the confirmed card for that night goes as follows,

– Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul contract signing

– King of the Ring quarterfinals: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

– King of the Ring quarterfinals: Tama Tonga vs. LA Knight or Santos Escobar

– Queen of the Ring quarterfinals: Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill

– Queen of the Ring quarterfinals: Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton or Michin