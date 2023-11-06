Top WWE Raw Superstar Won’t Make It To Wrestlemania 40 Under Current WWE Contract

Over the past several months, Drew McIntyre and his contract status have been a topic of discussion for the WWE Universe. WWE has a big WrestleMania show in store for fans in April and it was assumed that this top Superstar will certainly make it to the show given that he’s a top drawer for the company. However, the reality in this situation remains still very much different.

Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that Drew McIntyre still hasn’t signed a new WWE contract. At this point, he has 5 more months left on his current contract, which will expire just before WrestleMania 40. Without a renewal, he won’t be able to make it to the Show of Shows, next year from Philadelphia. There are other top WWE stars whose contracts end in 2024 as well, and that list includes Becky Lynch.

Most Searched Female Superstar Revealed From 2023 WWE Roster

“Fightful had reported that many top WWE stars whose contracts are expiring in 2024 have yet to be approached by WWE. We can’t say that he’s not been approached, but as of now, we’re told that Drew McIntyre has not signed a new contract with WWE. There had been some Twitter rumors indicating he had re-signed, but according to what he and WWE have told people, that’s not true,” the source informed.

It was further noted that Drew McIntyre could eventually become the first top star to be retained by the WWE under the new TKO banner. With new owners coming into play, the contract negotiations are likely to be dealt with in a different way. Further updates on the story will be available in due course as we hope to see the former WWE Champion to be with the company for the foreseeable future.

Slow character change noted on Raw for Drew McIntyre

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Drew McIntyre is having a slow burn heel turn which is inspired by Bret Hart’s WWF character from 1997, where he was hated in the United States but not outside this territory.

Despite Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn talking to him to change his mind, The Scottish Warrior isn’t willing to forgive Jey Uso for his past sins and this angle will continue to unfold on Raw. Drew McIntyre is also scheduled to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel on November 4th in Saudi Arabia.