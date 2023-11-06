Top WWE Raw Superstar Won’t Make It To Wrestlemania 40 Under Current WWE Contract

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

Top WWE Raw Superstar Won’t Make It To Wrestlemania 40 Under Current WWE Contract

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 6, 2023 at 5:38 PM

Top WWE Raw Superstar Won’t Make It To Wrestlemania 40 Under Current WWE Contract

Over the past several months, Drew McIntyre and his contract status have been a topic of discussion for the WWE Universe. WWE has a big WrestleMania show in store for fans in April and it was assumed that this top Superstar will certainly make it to the show given that he’s a top drawer for the company. However, the reality in this situation remains still very much different.

Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that Drew McIntyre still hasn’t signed a new WWE contract. At this point, he has 5 more months left on his current contract, which will expire just before WrestleMania 40. Without a renewal, he won’t be able to make it to the Show of Shows, next year from Philadelphia. There are other top WWE stars whose contracts end in 2024 as well, and that list includes Becky Lynch.

Most Searched Female Superstar Revealed From 2023 WWE Roster

“Fightful had reported that many top WWE stars whose contracts are expiring in 2024 have yet to be approached by WWE. We can’t say that he’s not been approached, but as of now, we’re told that Drew McIntyre has not signed a new contract with WWE. There had been some Twitter rumors indicating he had re-signed, but according to what he and WWE have told people, that’s not true,” the source informed.

It was further noted that Drew McIntyre could eventually become the first top star to be retained by the WWE under the new TKO banner. With new owners coming into play, the contract negotiations are likely to be dealt with in a different way. Further updates on the story will be available in due course as we hope to see the former WWE Champion to be with the company for the foreseeable future.

Slow character change noted on Raw for Drew McIntyre

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Drew McIntyre is having a slow burn heel turn which is inspired by Bret Hart’s WWF character from 1997, where he was hated in the United States but not outside this territory.

Despite Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn talking to him to change his mind, The Scottish Warrior isn’t willing to forgive Jey Uso for his past sins and this angle will continue to unfold on Raw. Drew McIntyre is also scheduled to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel on November 4th in Saudi Arabia.

 

Tagged:

drew mcintyre

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

Related Article
Roman Reigns’ WWE Wrestling Performance Down By 79% In 2023
Roman Reigns’ WWE Wrestling Performance Down By 79% In 2023

Nov 17, 2023, 11:32 AM

WWE Backlash 2024 Officially Announced From International Venue
WWE Backlash 2024 Officially Announced From International Venue

Nov 17, 2023, 11:21 AM

Logan Paul Officially Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE
Logan Paul Officially Added To WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE

Nov 16, 2023, 1:37 PM

Top 10 WWE Merchandise Sellers Revealed For The Year 2023
Top 10 WWE Merchandise Sellers Revealed For The Year 2023

Nov 16, 2023, 1:31 PM

Veteran Nikki Bella Snubbed On November 13 Episode Of WWE Raw
Veteran Nikki Bella Snubbed On November 13 Episode Of WWE Raw

Nov 14, 2023, 9:25 PM

Brock Lesnar’s Return Plans Already In Place For WWE Royal Rumble 2024
Brock Lesnar’s Return Plans Already In Place For WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Nov 14, 2023, 9:18 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic