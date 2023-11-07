“I Love Charlotte Flair, She’s The Best Of All-Time,” WWE Legend Makes Bold Claim

There’s always been polarizing opinion over Charlotte Flair in the WWE since the day she debuted on the main roster. Many believe that it just marked the beginning of her keeping the women’s title hostage while some truly believe her to be the benchmark performer to have changed the Women’s Evolution in a positive direction.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle falls in the second category as he has much praise to shower on Charlotte Flair. During a recent edition of his podcast, the WWF Attitude Era veteran was asked to opine about the best wrestlers who aren’t there in the WWE. In reply Angle noted the following,

“That’s easy, Kenny Omega. I might have to make him my girlfriend. I love Bryan Danielson, but you know what, Bryan Danielson has been part of WWE.”

As for the women’s wrestlers outside the WWE, Angle had the following to say, “[Mercedes Mone / Sasha Banks is] a good one to pick. That would be my favorite female [outside of WWE].”

Angle then interestingly dragged the best women’s wrestler from the WWE into the conversation and mentioned her to be the best of all time in WWE history while stating the following,

“Listen, I love Charlotte Flair. I think she’s the best of all time. I actually think she’s the best wrestler in the world overall, I really do. I think Charlotte Flair has had more consistent 5-star matches than any other person. She is really, really good. But Sasha Banks, Mercedes, she’s awesome too.”

Charlotte Flair is a pioneer athlete in the WWE locker room

Charlotte Flair is an overall 14-time women’s champion who has held the Raw Women’s Title on six occasions and the Smackdown Women’s Title, seven times which is more than anybody in WWE history. At this point, the rumor has it that WWE might feature her in the main event spotlight at Wrestlemania 40 after she was admittedly snubbed from Wrestlemania 39 main event spot.

In the co-main event of WrestleMania 39 Saturday, Charlotte Flair dropped her SmackDown Women’s Championship to 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley. The match was highly praised by fans and critics to be the best match of The ‘Mania card. Hence, Flair was depressed over not getting the main event slot.

Following that match, Charlotte Flair returned to WWE programming during the June 9 episode of SmackDown and challenged Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship. This title match was thereby made official which stirred up controversies yet again over Flair getting yet another title match opportunity, out of nowhere.