Cody Rhodes has become the prime figure of the WWE Smackdown brand since he beat Roman Reigns to become the Undisputed WWE Champion at Wrestlemania 40. Since then he has been carrying the title like a true champion also expressed the desire to face top contenders for the belt on a regular basis.

Being the top babyface figure of the WWE brand, he never forgets to save his friends and that includes saving Jey Uso on a post WWE Smackdown segment. Once the main show’s taping was over, Gunther squared off against Jey Uso in a singles match. Gunther came up short in this match against Uso which was a second-time outcome for Uso who used a low blow. After the match, Gunther continued to assault Uso but Cody Rhodes came out and made the save for Uso.

This could be a tease that WWE has thought about Cody Rhodes possibly facing Gunther in the future for the WWE Championship. But for the time being, the two remain on the different brands during TV outings. Cody Rhodes is the top figure of the WWE Smackdown brans while Gunther alongside Ludwig Kaiser was the first overall pick from the Raw side in the 2024 Draft.

As seen on WWE Smackdown, Logan Paul appears to be the next challenger for Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring event set for later this month. Since Paul is the United States Champion, the mid-card belt is expected to be on the line, as well but the confirmation is yet to arrive.

Braun Strowman returned to action on WWE Smackdown

In more news from WWE Smackdown, Braun Strowman returned to in-ring competition in another dark segment. He competed in a match against Shinsuke Nakamura and made quick work of The King of Strong Style to pick up the win. This marked his first matchup since the May 1st, 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw.

After a long hiatus from WWE television due to neck surgery, Strowman made a shocking return back on last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, coming to the aid of Jey Uso during an assault by Logan Paul and Finn Balor. He hasn’t been officially announced for any TV match, as of this writing.