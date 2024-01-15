Elimination Chamber 2024: Status Of The Rock’s Appearance Revealed At WWE PLE

WWE made headlines after announcing the first international event of this year in the form of Elimination Chamber 2024. It will be a huge stadium show in Australia which will require huge names on the card to keep things a sell-out. This is one of the main reasons why the fans have long been speculating about having The Rock on the match card of the show.

The West previously reported that there had been talks of The Rock appearing at Elimination Chamber 2024 since this would be the newly formed TKO group’s first large-scale international event. They’re looking forward to having a grand show with a megastar like the former seven-time WWE Champion on board. However, chances are lower that the appearance would become a reality in the first place.

Especially after his appearance on the WWE Day 1 episode, The Rock was even touted to have the dream match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, but that’s not happening. Ringside News can confirm that nothing is being talked about at this point. A tenured member of the WWE creative informed that “As far as we know, Rock not on Chamber.” So, The Rock is not slated to make an appearance at the Australian event.

Roman Reigns is not working Elimination Chamber 2024

In addition, Roman Reigns is also not scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber 2024 event but this doesn’t come as a surprise. His image has not appeared on a single piece of advertising ever since the show was announced and that essentially indicates the lighter schedule the top champion is currently enjoying.

At this point, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a fatal-4-way match at the Royal Rumble on January 27th at the Tropicana Field in Orlando, Florida. The Rock is also rumored to make a surprise appearance on the show but that’s not confirmed.

Even if The Rock gets included in Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE, the news will only be spread after the Royal Rumble passes by. It seems that WWE does have some plans around him for Wrestlemania but the spoilers aren’t out yet.