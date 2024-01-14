Elimination Chamber 2024: Will CM Punk Be A Part Of International WWE PLE?

Elimination Chamber 2024 will kick off WWE’s spree of hosting international premium live events from next month onward. Given such a huge-scale show, it’s safe to assume that tons of big names will be seen performing on the card and it appears that CM Punk will be one of those names.

Since his comeback to the WWE in late 2023, WWE has been using the former Straight Edge leader in special capacities and one of those occasions will be seen at the February PLE. FOX Sports Australia has officially announced CM Punk’s involvement in the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event. Specific details about his involvement in a match or role have not been disclosed but his fanbase has since started speculating about this appearance,

“For the first time in over a decade the WWE great will wrestle in Australia, with Fox Sports Australia exclusively able to reveal CM Punk will feature at Perth’s WWE Elimination Chamber show next month.”

WWE Backlash France 2024: Top Stars Set To Grace International PLE

As for the other appearances confirmed for Elimination Chamber 2024, United States Champion Logan Paul and Rhea Ripley are also anticipated to show up for the event. It’s noteworthy that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is not currently advertised for the gimmick-based PLE that’s going international for the first time.

Royal Rumble 2024: WWE Hall Of Famer Has “Zero Chances” Of Appearing

Elimination Chamber 2024: The Rock speculated to appear at WWE PLE

The West previously reported that there have been talks of The Rock appearing at the Elimination Chamber 2024 since this would be the newly formed TKO group’s first large-scale international event. They’re looking forward to having a grand show with a megastar like the former seven-time WWE Champion on board. Almost two decades ago, WWE held its first Australian special event named Global Warning where The Rock was the headliner of that tour alongside Triple H since both of those names were in their heyday.

The Rock has recently returned to Monday Night Raw during the Day 1 episode of the show and he shook things up by targeting Roman Reigns. Rumors are also running rampant that the two might eventually lock horns at Elimination Chamber 2024 which will emanate from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.