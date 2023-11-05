Logan Paul Challenges Celebrity WWE Star After Crown Jewel 2023 Title Win

Logan Paul can call himself a champion in the WWE after Crown Jewel 2023 as he defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Title. In only the fifth singles match in his WWE career, the celebrity star has accomplished a huge achievement and he’s eying for far more when it comes to the future.

Soon after Crown Jewel was over, ESPN interviewed the new United States Champion Logan Paul, where he was asked about facing another fellow WWE celebrity wrestler Bad Bunny. In response, he mentioned that while that booking option is on Triple H, he’d love to take on the musician,

“I’m going to leave that up to Triple H, but I will say one thing: Mr. Bunny don’t want this smoke. I’m a Maverick, we eat bunnies for breakfast.”

Moving on, Logan Paul was also asked about whether he is in touch with Bunny, he noted that they don’t know each other personally but he does follow his music,

“I don’t know him personally. I do listen to his music. He is excellent. Excellent musician. Ay! That’s what he does.”

Bad Bunny wrestled 3 matches in the WWE including an appearance at Royal Rumble which now stands 2-1 in WWE (a singles and tag team match victory, and a Royal Rumble match loss). Logan Paul is a champion and he took offense about Bunny getting the same ratings as the Hawain,

“He is good, but he’s scrawny. I’m pushing 250 (lbs). That is the crazy thing in WWE 2K23, he has the same rating as me. Maybe I don’t know anything. Maybe we are the same. Maybe let’s settle this in the ring.”

Crown Jewel 2023: Logan Paul won US Title from Rey Mysterio

At the Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the WWE United States Championship. In the back-and-forth encounter, Rey was able to earn some near-falls but The Maverick came back after hitting some of his patented moves including a Buckshot Lariat and top-rope fallaway slam.

As the match progressed at Crown Jewel 2023, Logan Paul also seemingly saved Rey from an awkward landing before finally using brass knuckles to cheat his way into the win. With The Maverick being the US champion, WWE will have a plethora of options to book some mouth-watering matches featuring him.

