ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

WWE

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Spoiler On Main Event Match Featuring Roman Reigns

pencil icon
Arindam Pal
pencil icon

Oct 18, 2023 at 12:12 PM

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Spoiler On Main Event Match Featuring Roman Reigns

It was in mid-September that Elimination Chamber 2024 was officially confirmed by the WWE which is going to be the next international premium live event outing by the company. The monumental event is scheduled to take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and being a stadium show, it’s certain that a number of top superstars will be attending the show.

The names include Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns who is the expected choice to feature in the main event match for Elimination Chamber 2024. It also appears that an unexpected name is going to challenge the reigning champion at the Australian PLE to keep things fresh.

Natalya Neidhart Attends October 17 WWE NXT For Possible Championship Opportunity

Elimination Chamber 2024: WWE plans Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley

A report from WWFOldSchool suggests that WWE Officials are currently discussing Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2024. Reigns vs. Lashley hasn’t gone down during Roman’s ongoing 1,000+ day title reign. Being a fresh feud, WWE could be considering this heel vs. heel scenario.

Elimination Chamber 2024: Update On The Rock’s Appearance At WWE PLE

Elimination Chamber 2024 could thus mark the first time that Reigns and Lashley will meet in a one-on-one scenario since the summer of 2018. The two have had two singles matches against each other so far. Lashley defeated Reigns at Extreme Rules 2018 but just a week after that, Reigns defeated Lashley on Raw to confirm a title match opportunity at Summerslam. So they are standing 1-1 against each other in singles competition.

Also, Elimination Chamber 2024 will be WWE’s return to Australia with a major premium live event after 6 years, with the last one being Super ShowDown 2018 in October of that year, which was main-evented by The Undertaker vs. Triple H – Last Time Ever. This upcoming PLE has already reached 80,000 pre-registrations in just 48 hours which indicates that an imminent sellout could be noticed when the tickets are released.

“Perth is the perfect location for a major WWE premium live event in Australia, following a series of record-breaking WWE events in iconic international destinations,” WWE Senior Vice President Chris Legentil previously hyped up Elimination Chamber 2024. “With a week full of WWE events and experiences, we hope to leave a lasting memory for Western Australia and the entire WWE Universe.”

Tagged:

bobby lashley

elimination chamber

Roman Reigns

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Australia

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

WWE Universal Championship

