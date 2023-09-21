Elimination Chamber 2024: WWE Confirms Next International PLE In Australia

Elimination Chamber 2024 has officially been confirmed by the WWE which is going to be the next international premium live event outing by the company. The monumental event is scheduled to take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

There have been speculations in recent times about WWE possibly bringing an international event to Australia over the past few days. Now, WWE released an official statement on their website in the form of Elimination Chamber 2024. A video featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has also been circulated on social media to promote the event.

“Perth is the perfect location for a major WWE premium live event in Australia, following a series of record-breaking WWE events in iconic international destinations,” WWE Senior Vice President Chris Legentil stated about Elimination Chamber 2024.

“With a week full of WWE events and experiences, we hope to leave a lasting memory for Western Australia and the entire WWE Universe.”

Triple H's announcement about #EliminationChamber in Australia next year pic.twitter.com/uScB0rHTG8 — PWStream (@PWStream) September 21, 2023

Elimination Chamber 2024 to be the second WWE PLE of next year

Elimination Chamber 2024 is going to be the second premium live event of next year with Royal Rumble 2024 kicking off things in January for WWE’s premium live event schedule. The Rumble event has been announced from the Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida which means after a gap of four years, the big-four event will be held inside an indoor setup.

As for Elimination Chamber 2024, the host venue of the show, Optus Stadium will be capable of capacitating more than 60000 fans. Known for its versatility and large seating capacity, it has the potential to extend to 70,000 for concerts which makes it one of Australia’s largest stadiums.

Also, Elimination Chamber 2024 is going to be WWE’s first event in Australia since 2018 and the only PLE in the Asia-Pacific region in 2024. The event will be broadcast, live in approximately 165 countries in 25 languages reaching 1 billion homes. Ticket information and event updates will be given in the coming weeks while WWE also plans to offer Priority Pass ticket packages through On Location.

Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns To Miss First WWE PLE Of Next Year?

Confirmed WWE premium live event schedule

– WWE No Mercy 2023 (September 30 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California)

– WWE Fastlane 2023 (October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana)

– WWE Crown Jewel 2023 (November 4, Name & Location TBD)

– WWE Survivor Series 2023 (November 25 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois)

– WWE Royal Rumble 2024 (January 27 at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida)

– WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 (February 24 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia)

– WWE Wrestlemania 40 (April 6/7 from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)