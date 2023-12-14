Eva Marie Keeps On Teasing WWE Return Interacting With Raw Host Network

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Eva Marie Keeps On Teasing WWE Return Interacting With Raw Host Network

All

WWE

Eva Marie Keeps On Teasing WWE Return Interacting With Raw Host Network

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 14, 2023 at 6:22 PM

Eva Marie Keeps On Teasing WWE Return Interacting With Raw Host Network

Eva Marie was never an acclaimed wrestler in the WWE but she established herself as a controversial figure. This was essentially a great aspect of WWE’s Total Divas show in which she was one of the original talents to be featured. That reality show could be touted as one of the main reasons that kept her under the WWE banner for three years before she was released.

No one wanted to see Eva Marie back on WWE television but despite the fact, WWE brought her back for one more stint in 2021. This caused fans to be outraged, especially at a time when several talented wrestlers were released from their contracts. It’s been a while since she was released, again but there have been ongoing discussions about her possible return.

With 2023 coming to a close, Eva Marie dropped a hint about possibly returning to the WWE although there’s no update is available regarding WWE’s positive interest in her. The USA Network official page responded to a fan comment stating that they would love to see the 39-year-old star back in WWE.

Eva Marie proceeded to respond to USA Network’s tweet, and it was a subtle hint that she was coming back at the global wrestling brand,

”so @USANetwork how would you feel if eva marie returned to WWE? I feel like WWE needs the EVA-LUTION!
If that’s what both of them want, we’re sure it’d be entertaining!”

Eva Marie has been a controversial figure in the WWE

Back in the mid-2010s, if anyone could stir up the WWE Universe, mostly in a negative way with a single glimpse of hers, it’s Eva Marie. Being a bombshell Diva having lesser wrestling skills, she was always a controversial figure in the WWE as the fans questioned whether she was suitable to be on the roster in the first place.

Away from the wrestling circuit, Eva Marie went on to earn fame in the mainstream circuit. She left a mark in the gymnastics, modeling, and fashion industry alongside Hollywood. After debuting in movies a few years ago, now she is set to feature in another movie which was originally scheduled to drop on OTT in late 2023. But no positive update is there about the project, as of now.

Tagged:

eva marie

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE Royal Rumble 2024: New Favorite Emerged For Women’s Rumble Match
WWE Royal Rumble 2024: New Favorite Emerged For Women’s Rumble Match

Dec 14, 2023, 6:32 PM

Eva Marie Keeps On Teasing WWE Return Interacting With Raw Host Network
Eva Marie Keeps On Teasing WWE Return Interacting With Raw Host Network

Dec 14, 2023, 6:22 PM

The Bella Twins “Get Sad At Time” For Not Being Part Of Current WWE Roster
The Bella Twins “Get Sad At Time” For Not Being Part Of Current WWE Roster

Dec 14, 2023, 6:11 PM

AJ Lee’s WWE Return Not Off The Table After CM Punk’s 2023 Comeback
AJ Lee’s WWE Return Not Off The Table After CM Punk’s 2023 Comeback

Dec 14, 2023, 1:54 PM

WWE Star The Rock Set To Play Ex UFC Fighter In Upcoming A24 Biopic
WWE Star The Rock Set To Play Ex UFC Fighter In Upcoming A24 Biopic

Dec 14, 2023, 11:58 AM

WWE Wrestlemania 40: Latest Update On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns
WWE Wrestlemania 40: Latest Update On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns

Dec 13, 2023, 6:52 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy