Eva Marie Keeps On Teasing WWE Return Interacting With Raw Host Network

Eva Marie was never an acclaimed wrestler in the WWE but she established herself as a controversial figure. This was essentially a great aspect of WWE’s Total Divas show in which she was one of the original talents to be featured. That reality show could be touted as one of the main reasons that kept her under the WWE banner for three years before she was released.

No one wanted to see Eva Marie back on WWE television but despite the fact, WWE brought her back for one more stint in 2021. This caused fans to be outraged, especially at a time when several talented wrestlers were released from their contracts. It’s been a while since she was released, again but there have been ongoing discussions about her possible return.

With 2023 coming to a close, Eva Marie dropped a hint about possibly returning to the WWE although there’s no update is available regarding WWE’s positive interest in her. The USA Network official page responded to a fan comment stating that they would love to see the 39-year-old star back in WWE.

Eva Marie proceeded to respond to USA Network’s tweet, and it was a subtle hint that she was coming back at the global wrestling brand,

”so @USANetwork how would you feel if eva marie returned to WWE? I feel like WWE needs the EVA-LUTION!

If that’s what both of them want, we’re sure it’d be entertaining! — USA Network (@USANetwork) November 21, 2023

Eva Marie has been a controversial figure in the WWE

Back in the mid-2010s, if anyone could stir up the WWE Universe, mostly in a negative way with a single glimpse of hers, it’s Eva Marie. Being a bombshell Diva having lesser wrestling skills, she was always a controversial figure in the WWE as the fans questioned whether she was suitable to be on the roster in the first place.

Away from the wrestling circuit, Eva Marie went on to earn fame in the mainstream circuit. She left a mark in the gymnastics, modeling, and fashion industry alongside Hollywood. After debuting in movies a few years ago, now she is set to feature in another movie which was originally scheduled to drop on OTT in late 2023. But no positive update is there about the project, as of now.