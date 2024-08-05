WWE’s annual Summerslam event is all about turning up the heat and Maryse Mizanin turned out to be symbolic in that aspect. The former WWE Diva was in attendance at the PL. Although she wasn’t shown in the main PLE, we could have caught a few glimpses of hers in the kick-off show. Thereafter, a few photos of hers also surfaced on social media.

Given the black revealing outfit she was wearing, it’s safe to say that Maryse really turned up the heat from the hometown of her husband, The Miz in Cleveland, Ohio. After arriving at the pre-show on a bus, she shared multiple video and photo sessions with Miz and her current tag team partner R-Truth, together known as Awesome Truth.

R-Truth meets Maryse at WWE SummerSlam 2024 pic.twitter.com/XVh7zU8GgX — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) August 4, 2024

Overcoming a health scare, Maryse recently gave the good news of getting back in the gym session after a long time. Taking to her Instagram story, one of the most genetically beautiful WWE Divas of all time uploaded a photo of herself, and revealed that she was back in sweating sessions after several months and also hoped that it’s going to be a regular thing.

Maryse backstage at Summerslam pic.twitter.com/ndmqii7zRr — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) August 5, 2024

Maryse overcame a serious cancer condition with a surgical procedure

It came after the 41-year-old star was diagnosed with a rare pre-cancerous condition that targeted her ovaries. Sharing her journey on social media, Maryse further disclosed undergoing laparoscopy surgery via which the doctors successfully removed 11 implants scattered around her uterus, ovaries, and abdominal connective tissues.

Those implants could be identified as Serous Borderline Tumors, an exceptionally uncommon pre-cancerous condition that specifically targets the ovaries of Maryse. Thankfully, she is doing well in the post-cancerous stage, and going by her confident vibes at Summerslam, we can certainly hope to see a glimpse of hers on WWE television.

Very few would know that Maryse is one of the rare WWE female talents who was featured in an in-ring competition within just six months of delivering her baby. It was in 2018 that she competed against Brie Bella in that singles match which was further followed up with a doubles match as well in what marked the end of her status as an active performer.