Kelly Kelly doesn’t possess the usual WWE career from the Divas days on the roster as she was never thought to become a bonafide wrestler. However, she was able to break the stereotypes with her in-ring prowess besides setting up new fashion standards with her gorgeous looks. To reach the commendable status, it took her some time and she also remembered the help she got from an ex-colleague.

While starting as a wrestler in the WWE, Kelly Kelly ended up getting a pair of special wrestling boots from one of the most talented female WWE stars of her generation, the late Ashley Massaro. In a recent interview with former WWE correspondent McKenzie Mitchell, the gorgeous star revisited some of the moments around ring gear.

After getting asked by Mitchell if she ever had to borrow part of her ring gear from someone else, Kelly Kelly remembered a sweet gesture from her former colleague, Massaro. She was lent a pair of wrestling boots which she wore each week to wrestle for a long time. Plus, this is something that she had still kept safely,

“I talk about Ashley a lot because I love her and I miss her dearly. There was a match where I didn’t have wrestling boots, and she gave me her black Puma wrestling boots. She let me keep them, and I wrestled in them every week, for a long time. I still have them to this day. It was just so cool of her. She was like, ‘Hey, girl, I got these.”

Kelly Kelly emphasized how comfortable Ashley Massaro’s boots were

Kelly Kelly further went on to explain that the Puma boots were exceptionally comfortable which led to her wearing them whenever she felt like,

“They weren’t like regular wrestling boots. I loved that about them. They were just lace-up boots but so great to wrestle in because I didn’t want those big, chunky wrestling boots. I never thought they were cute. I needed to be able to move, you know? So, those boots, I still have them to this day.”

Ashley Massaro joined WWE in 2005, a year before Kelly Kelly made her debut on ECW TV, and was a regular feature on TV until she requested her release in 2008 to take care of her daughter. She tragically passed away in May 2019, leaving behind a legacy amongst her fans and peers.

On the other hand, Kelly Kelly announced retirement from the WWE in 2012 at the tender age of just 25. She has since made sporadic appearances for WWE including competing in the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble and the Evolution PPV in 2018.