Ex WWE Star Lacey Evans Trolls Haters For Criticizing Wrestlers’ In-Ring Abilities

Lacey Evans was unable to feature on WWE TV since suffering a loss to Zelna Vega on the July 7th episode of Smackdown. After staying out of WWE’s creative topics for a long time and suffering misfortunes in whatever booking they’ve had to offer, fans wanted one final good run for her in the WWE. But eventually, none of those happened and she had to leave the WWE.

Due to receiving some heat from Sgt. Slaughter for stealing his gimmick, Lacey Evans came to the news during the post-Wrestlemania 39 season which could’ve been a pick-up point in her career but WWE never had serious plans for her which led to the departure. Away from the company that gave her the initial fame, she is working independently.

Lacey Evans Mentions Her WWE Tenure To Be “Awesome” And “So Much Fun”

Lacey Evans stood up to fans trolling wrestlers

While there’s no news about Lacey Evans coming back to wrestling, she’s primarily a wrestler who can’t tolerate verbal assaults toward herself or anybody. Trollers often aim her colleagues for inabilities inside the squared circle and to address them, the former Lady of the WWE simply put a fat person’s picture as given below to take a shot.

Lacey Evans let her WWE contract expire to make an exit

Earlier this year in August, Lacey Evans hinted that her contract with the WWE would be up. Then during Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that the promising prospect is indeed no longer involved with the top pro-wrestling brand after the company moved her to the alumni section. It was noted that she was not released from her contract. Rather, she let her WWE contract expire, as the two sides were not able to come to an agreement for a new deal.

WWE Creative never had any concrete plans for her on Smackdown to elevate her level. Afterward, the creative members were simply barred from accessing her. Ringside News reached out to ask about what was being said about the now ex-WWE Superstar, internally and they were informed by a tenured member of the creative team that they “no longer have access to Lacey Evans.”

Lacey Evans started her career in WWE through NXT in 2016. Vince McMahon was high on her and he was the one to prepone her main roster arrival in early 2019. In that year, she got involved in a feud with Becky Lynch and main-evented Extreme Rules which remains the best accolade of her WWE career.