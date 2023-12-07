Gail Kim Admittedly Doing Fine After Scary Bump On Impact 1000 Episode

Former WWE Superstar Gail Kim is hailed as one of the pioneers in women’s wrestling. She may haven’t achieved great things in the WWE career but thanks to her contributions to the business in Impact Wrestling, the retired wrestler has been able to leave her legacy to the wrestling business.

For a one-off occasion, Gail Kim came out of retirement at Impact Wrestling 1000 and she was involved in a scary spot that ended up worrying her fanbase. It appears that the veteran is doing just fine after taking that bump as given an update via her X handle.

During Impact 1000, the current Impact Knockouts Champion Trinity, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Mickie James, and Jordynne Grace took on Angelina Love, Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, and Deonna Purrazzo in a huge tag team match.

There was a spot during that match where Gail Kim was sent to the floor by Tasha from the ring apron. The spot was visibly bad as the Impact Hall of Famer landed on her neck and back in a bad manner. She was eventually thrown back into the ring to receive a massive side slam by Angelina Love. Fans assumed that afterward, she was concussed from what transpired at ringside.

The way her head bounced🫢… I just know she regrets getting in that ring. pic.twitter.com/oneoTi2cVh — ⭐️𝓐𝕷𝖃𝖃𝖃⭐️ (@PUNxALXXX) September 11, 2023

Gail Kim provided an update on her health after returning to action for Impact 1000

Gail Kim is certainly aware that fans were concerned for her well-being, which is the reason that she took to Twitter and provided an update on her condition to admit that she was bruised after the spot but she was doing okay,

“I’m ok just so everyone knows and is updated. I woke up to a lot of people concerned. So yes, I got rattled but I’m ok.”

I’m ok just so everyone knows and is updated. I woke up to a lot of people concerned. So yes, I got rattled but I’m ok. https://t.co/HDgRAfpKpz — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) September 11, 2023

It’s safe to assume that Gail Kim hasn’t suffered any major injury following that brutal spot and her well-being isn’t affected by it. To date, she remains the most accomplished female wrestler to have ever stepped foot in Impact Wrestling promotion.

Gail Kim is a seven-time Knockouts Champion which is a record in the company. Being the inaugural Knockouts Champion, she won the title in 2007. She is also a former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion, holding the title with Madison Rayne. The efforts shown by her also made her the first-ever female inductee into IMPACT’s Hall of Fame in 2016.