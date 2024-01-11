Goldberg Expected To Join All Elite Wrestling For One Final Run

Goldberg has long been pushing for one last in-ring stint that should have happened in the WWE given that he’s a Hall of Famer in the company. The assumption was that he was set to make a return in the company for one final match, earlier this year but that didn’t happen. At present, he’s’ no longer under contract with the WWE which allows him to join All Elite Wrestling.

After former WCW legends like Ric Flair and Sting are enjoying good times with the AEW, it seems Goldberg will be the next one to join the fray and wrap up his wrestling career in style.

AEW Dynamite: Sting’s Final Match Seemingly Set For Revolution 2024 PPV

AEW’s newest signing was announced to be revealed during AEW Full Gear 2023. During a Q&A session on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp was asked if WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was going to be that person. Sapp clarified that was never the case for Full Gear, but the legendary name is eventually expected to join All Elite Wrestling in the future,

“The signing is not Goldberg, although I can tell you that there have been talks, they have definitely had some conversations. I mean everyone’s asking about Will Ospreay and stuff. I can tell you this.

Last year AEW came to terms with Chris Jericho. This year came to terms with Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks. If Ospreay lands there, well guess who else Barry Bloom reps? Goldberg. Barry Bloom did all those deals and has a great relationship with AEW. I don’t doubt that we will eventually see that.”

Goldberg never got a proper retirement match in AEW

Goldberg wanted to have a proper retirement match that he never got in the WWE. When Vince McMahon was running things, he was promised that match but Vince has long been removed from the creative side the retirement match for the former world champion isn’t going to happen in WWE. In that case, his last match in the WWE went down at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match.

According to previous reports from GiveMeSport, the former WCW icon has not retired from in-ring competition, and he was ready to go if and when needed by any promotion,

“My days aren’t done yet. My days may be numbered, but my days are not over with yet,” Goldberg stated. (Quotes courtesy GiveMeSport)